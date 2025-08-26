CMD Upendrra Rai Graces Filmfare Awards Punjabi 2025 – A Night of Glamour and Glory in Mohali

The PCA Stadium in Mohali sparkled with brilliance on Saturday night as the Filmfare Awards Punjabi 2025 brought together the finest talent of Punjabi cinema in a grand celebration. The historic evening was graced by Bharat Express CMD and senior journalist Upendrra Rai, who presented the Best Actress Award to the iconic Neeru Bajwa. On this occasion, Acharya Pawan Tripathi, Treasurer of the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust, was also present.

The star-studded night witnessed power-packed performances by leading artists including Yo Yo Honey Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Satinder Sartaj, Jacqueline Fernandez, Neeru Bajwa, Maniesh Paul, and Soundarya Sharma. The atmosphere was electric, reflecting the cultural vibrancy of Punjab.

While interacting with the media, Upendrra Rai lauded the achievements of Punjabi cinema, stating, “Filmfare Awards is a legendary brand that we have grown up watching. Its return to Punjab after seven years is truly commendable, and the credit goes to Abhishek Singh, who left his distinguished career in the Indian Administrative Service to bring this initiative forward. His company’s pledge to take Filmfare to every corner of the nation is indeed a remarkable step.”

He further emphasized the collective spirit behind such events, "When an event is rooted in legacy, it has the power to unite people. No single individual can make a region shine; its true greatness emerges only when everyone comes together to build it.”

Expressing his joy, Rai added “It was a privilege to present an award to the legendary actress Neeru Bajwa Ji on this stage. This moment is not just an honor for me but also a reflection of the growing stature and global recognition of Punjabi cinema.”