Community-Led Change: How Anjali Pandey Is Turning BSM Dnyananand School into a Sustainable Movement

When schools lead, communities follow—and BSM Dnyananand School, under the able guidance of Principal Anjali Pandey, is proving exactly that. With its recent recognition as a Sustainable School, the institution is not only transforming its campus but also inspiring students, parents, and the surrounding community to adopt greener habits.

What sets this movement apart is its inclusivity. Solar panels and rainwater harvesting systems may define the infrastructure, but it’s the collective mindset shift that’s most powerful. “True sustainability is achieved when everyone sees themselves as part of the solution,” says Anjali. That’s why the school has introduced initiatives that engage parents, conduct neighborhood clean-ups, and organize sustainability pledge drives.

