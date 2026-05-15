Credibility Over Clout: All India Association for Author, Artist & Educational Forum Honours Real Global Talent—Awarded by Saina Nehwal

In a defining moment of credibility over clout, the All India Association for Author, Artist and Educational Forum (AIAAAEF) has been honoured with the prestigious title of “Global Eminence in Recognition, Empowerment and Conscious Impact,” awarded by Saina Nehwal—the legendary Indian badminton player and former World No. 1 who transformed the sport in India. This recognition reinforces AIAAAEF’s position as a trusted global platform celebrating authentic talent. Presented on an elite national stage, it reflects the organisation’s commitment to integrity, purpose-driven empowerment, and meaningful societal impact.

Meet the AIAAAEF champions of change—individuals who inspire through talent, dedication, and purpose.

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Dr. Shivangi Tewari Mishra: Empowering Through Education and Words

Dr. Shivangi Tewari Mishra exemplifies the transformative power of education and literature. An author, life coach, and educator with 15+ years of experience, she is dedicated to empowering youth and uplifting women. Holding a Ph.D. in History and academic credentials from leading universities, she believes education shapes both intellect and character.

Inspired by students facing self-doubt, she expanded into writing and mentoring to create wider impact. She actively promotes emotional resilience, confidence, and financial independence among women.

A contributor to 15+ anthologies and author of “Jivansanjeevani” and “Be The Beginner Of Your Life,” she has received honours including the Adarsh Ratan Samman, Research Excellence Award, Legacy Award 2024, and Women Excellence Award 2025. Through her work, she continues to inspire individuals to embrace growth and self-belief.

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Dolika Naga Sai Ponugupati: A Young Torchbearer of Tradition

At just 8 years old, Dolika Naga Sai Ponugupati is seamlessly blending Indian classical arts with modern fashion modelling. Her poise, confidence, and artistic expression make her a rising cultural ambassador.

Her early achievements as a junior model and brand ambassador mark a remarkable beginning—“the first walk that changed everything.” From runway appearances to associations with luxury brands, her journey reflects discipline beyond her years.

Guided by her motto, “Honoring Tradition, Styling the Future,” she aims to preserve cultural heritage while embracing modern creativity. Beyond her artistic pursuits, she aspires to become a doctor and serve underprivileged communities—making her journey one of purpose as much as talent.

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Dr. Kavita Sony: Champion of Emotional Wellness

Dr. Kavita Sony is a psychologist, counsellor, and emotional wellness expert dedicated to helping individuals build resilience and balance. With expertise in CBT, family therapy, and counselling, she has guided many through stress, trauma, and life challenges.

As Founder of KS Counsellor & More, she provides a trusted platform combining scientific methods with empathetic care. Her work extends beyond practice into awareness campaigns that address mental health stigma.

A strong advocate for women empowerment, she believes emotionally strong women create stronger societies. Her work continues to guide individuals toward healing, confidence, and purposeful living.

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Kirti V: The Power of Creative Expression

Kirti V, an IT professional turned award-winning writer, discovered her literary voice during the 2020 pandemic. A multilingual author, she explores emotions, introspection, and growth through poetry and prose.

Her accolades include Literoma Author of the Year (2021), NE8X Tagore Commemorative Award (2022), Ukiyoto Poet of the Year (2022), and Swami Vivekananda Inspiration Award (2025).

Author of Tides of Life, From My Pen, and Poetic Pearls, she inspires women to embrace creativity and self-expression. Her work reflects the strength of storytelling as a tool for empowerment.

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Dr. Nivedita Ghosh: Vision with Impact

Dr. Nivedita Ghosh is an econometrician, philanthropist, and influencer committed to driving meaningful change. Recognised with multiple national awards, she actively contributes to NGO-led social welfare initiatives.

Her work reflects a balance of intellect and compassion, focusing on community development and empowerment. She encourages women to break both the “glass ceiling” and the “sticky floor,” promoting leadership and independence.

Through her efforts, she continues to inspire women to lead with purpose and create lasting societal impact.

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Dr. Priti Kumari: Redefining Wellness and Reinvention

Dr. Priti Kumari is a clinical dietitian, yoga therapist, and wellness expert who transitioned from a software engineering career to health and fitness. Based in Bangalore, she runs Aarogyam Fitness Clinic, offering nutrition, yoga, and lifestyle guidance.

A pageant achiever, she holds titles such as Mrs India Karnataka 2024–2025 and Forever Mrs India (National Winner), along with honours like the National Excellence Award and Indian Glory Award.

Beyond her professional work, she contributes through free health camps and awareness programs. Her journey highlights a powerful message—women can reinvent themselves and thrive at any stage of life.

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Manaswita Bhattacharyya: Inspiring Through Words

Manaswita Bhattacharyya, an educator and writer, uses her background in Sociology and HRM to craft socially relevant narratives. Her writings, featured in journals and anthologies, focus on personal growth, values, and societal reflection.

Guided by the belief that “The pen is mightier than the sword,” she continues to inspire change through thoughtful storytelling and lifelong learning.

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Lorraine Mathias: Reinvention with Purpose

Lorraine Mathias represents resilience and reinvention. After a successful corporate career spanning three decades, she transitioned into philanthropy, modelling, and entrepreneurship.

A model and advocate, she uses her platform to support women’s rights and social causes, including the welfare of underprivileged women and children.

Her recognitions include Style Icon of India, Perfect Woman Achiever, Queen Empress – Cordelia Cruises, and features among the 60 Most Inspiring Women (2025) and Bombay Times ‘Woman of Substance’ (2026). Her journey proves that purpose-driven reinvention has no age limit.

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Gita Ramachandran: Breaking Barriers in Leadership

Gita Ramachandran’s journey is one of innovation and leadership. A University Rank holder from NIT Calicut, she became BPCL’s first female engineer, breaking industry barriers.

She led transformative projects, including contributions to a next-generation digital refinery at BORL. Beyond engineering, she is an author and leadership coach, empowering individuals through Gita’s Gyan Academy.

A strong advocate for gender equality, she continues to inspire women to lead, innovate, and break barriers.

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AIAAAEF: Recognition with Responsibility

In its continued journey of excellence, AIAAAEF has curated over 80 prestigious award titles and built a global community of 5000+ members, including 500+ women leaders, along with 50+ impactful publications.

With a commitment that goes beyond recognition, the organisation dedicates 80% of its profits toward eco-conscious initiatives, food drives, and social development programs—transforming recognition into responsibility and purpose.

AIAAAEF stands not just as an awarding body, but as a movement—celebrating talent, empowering voices, and creating a conscious global impact.