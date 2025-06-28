Critical to spot the warning signs early to stop brain tumor progression

By Dr. K. Sridhar, Director, Institute of Brain & Spine, Neurosurgery at Kauvery Hospital, Radical Road, Chennai

In recent years the evolution in technology has improved the ability to detect and treat any kind of neurological disease including brain tumor. According to global data the incidence of malignant brain tumor cases stands at 4.25 cases per 1,00,000 people with India nearly reporting 50,000 brain tumor cases in a year.

What is a brain tumor?

A brain tumor is an abnormal growth within the brain. It can arise from the brain itself or from the tissues which cover the brain. The brain tumors are classified into two broad categories malignant (cancerous) and benign (non-cancerous), each requiring different approaches for treatment and management.

Spot the warning signs early

One of the most common and early signs of a brain tumor is a persistent headache — especially if the headache is different from previous patterns or does not respond to routine medications. While not every headache warrants alarm, any prolonged or unusual headache accompanied by neurological symptoms should prompt a visit to a specialist.

The symptoms a person experiences also depend largely on the tumor’s location. For example, a tumor affecting the speech center of the brain can cause speech difficulties. Similarly, if the tumor impacts the visual cortex or nerves, it may lead to vision problems; if it affects the auditory regions, hearing loss may occur. Other possible symptoms include seizures (due to brain irritation), cognitive decline, and weakness or numbness on one side of the body. In essence, the brain tumor’s position determines the kind of functional disruption it may cause.

Are brain tumors genetic?

While most brain tumors are sporadic — meaning they occur without any clear inherited cause — a small percentage do have a genetic or familial predisposition. The current prevailing theory suggests that even in sporadic cases, brain tumors may result from genetic mutations or errors in DNA. These mutations may be triggered by yet-unknown environmental or internal factors. However, these changes are not usually passed from one generation to the next.

Importance of early detection

Early detection is pivotal in improving outcomes. The earlier a brain tumor is diagnosed, the better the chances of successful treatment. Today’s advanced imaging techniques, particularly high-resolution MRI scans, allow doctors to identify tumors at much earlier stages than before.

Surgical removal remains the primary mode of treatment for many brain tumors. Encouragingly, modern neurosurgical techniques have become far more precise and safer, thanks to technologies like operating microscopes, image-guided navigation systems, ultrasonic aspirator technology and intraoperative nerve monitoring. These tools help surgeons minimize damage to healthy brain tissue and reduce the risk of complications.

Brain tumors are treatable

The possibility of a cure depends on several factors—most importantly the type, location, and stage of the tumor. Benign tumors, when completely excised, often do not recur. Certain malignant tumors, if detected early and confined to one area, can be treated successfully. However, aggressive and high-grade tumors are more prone to recurrence, though modern treatments such as radiation therapy and chemotherapy can help control their progression and extend quality life.