DataX Solution Named Authorized Grafana Labs Distributor for Middle East, Africa and India

DataX Solution has been appointed an Authorized Distributor of Grafana Labs for the Middle East, Africa and India , expanding its enterprise technology portfolio and strengthening its focus on observability solutions across these markets.

The partnership brings Grafana Labs’ observability capabilities closer to enterprises, technology partners, resellers and system integrators across the region. Through its distribution network, DataX Solution will support organisations looking to adopt Grafana Cloud and modern observability practices across their IT environments.

As businesses increasingly rely on cloud applications, distributed infrastructure and digital platforms, maintaining visibility across complex technology environments has become an important priority for IT and engineering teams. Applications, databases, cloud services and infrastructure continuously generate operational data, but turning that data into useful insight can be challenging when it is spread across multiple systems.

Grafana Cloud helps address this challenge by bringing together observability data such as metrics, logs and traces within a connected platform. It also supports open technologies and standards, including Prometheus and OpenTelemetry, enabling organisations to work with the tools and infrastructure they already use.

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Strengthening Observability Across India and the Region

For organisations in India, the partnership comes at a time when cloud adoption, digital services and modern application architectures continue to expand across industries.

Financial services, telecommunications, e-commerce, healthcare, technology and other sectors increasingly depend on reliable digital infrastructure. As these environments become more distributed, engineering and operations teams need better visibility into application performance, infrastructure health and system behaviour.

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Through its partnership with Grafana Labs, DataX Solution will help customers and channel partners explore observability solutions that can work across their existing technology environments.

“Organisations across India, the Middle East and Africa are building increasingly complex digital environments, and the need for clear visibility across these systems is growing alongside them,” said Abhijit Chaterji, Managing Director, DataX Solution. “Our partnership with Grafana Labs allows us to bring a widely adopted observability platform to our customers and partners across these markets. We look forward to helping organisations make better use of their operational data and gain greater visibility into the technologies that support their businesses.”

Fred Njoh, Strategic Channel Manager, Grafana Labs, said: “DataX Solution’s reach across the Middle East, Africa and India gives us real momentum in three fast-growing markets for open observability. Enterprises here are modernising fast, and they’re choosing Grafana Cloud because it works with the tools they already have. We’re excited to invest in this region and bring Grafana to the customers and partners DataX Solution already serves.”

Expanding Opportunities for Technology Partners

The appointment also strengthens DataX Solution’s role within the regional technology channel.

DataX Solution works with technology vendors, resellers, system integrators and enterprise customers across its markets. Its existing portfolio spans databases, data infrastructure, cloud technologies and developer tools, including technologies such as Redis, MongoDB, Elastic, PostgreSQL, HashiCorp, Couchbase, MariaDB and GitHub.

Adding Grafana Labs to this portfolio extends DataX Solution’s capabilities into the observability space and creates new opportunities for partners to offer monitoring and observability solutions to their customers.

The company will support partners and enterprises with access to Grafana Labs technology, helping them evaluate and adopt solutions suited to their infrastructure and business requirements.

Supporting the Future of Enterprise IT

The partnership reflects a broader shift in how organisations approach IT operations. Modern businesses are no longer managing isolated servers and applications; many operate environments that combine cloud platforms, databases, containers, microservices and third-party services.

In such environments, having information from different systems available through a common observability approach can provide engineering and operations teams with greater context when investigating performance issues or responding to incidents.

With its expanded mandate covering the Middle East, Africa and India , DataX Solution aims to make Grafana Labs technology more accessible to organisations and technology partners across these markets.