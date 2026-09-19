Debraj Sen: The Young Visionary Reimagining India's Ancient Ayurved Heritage

In conversation, Debraj Sen, CEO of Parampara Ayurved

India's ancient Ayurved tradition carries within it centuries of accumulated knowledge, cultural wisdom and a holistic understanding of human well-being. At the helm of Parampara Ayurved, young leader Debraj Sen seeks to connect this enduring heritage with contemporary society.

His vision extends beyond urban wellness to rural awareness, medicinal plant cultivation, sustainable livelihoods and the preservation of traditional knowledge. In this conversation, he discusses his aspirations for Parampara Ayurved and the role of the younger generation in carrying India's heritage forward.

You represent a new generation leading an institution rooted in India's ancient Ayurved tradition. How do you perceive this responsibility?

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Debraj Sen: I consider it both a privilege and a profound responsibility. Our Ayurved heritage has evolved over thousands of years, carrying within it an extraordinary understanding of nature, health and the relationship between human beings and their environment.

For me, leading Parampara Ayurved is about respecting this inheritance while making it meaningful for contemporary society. We must preserve the authenticity of our traditional knowledge while encouraging research, education and responsible innovation.

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I believe the younger generation has an important role to play in ensuring that this wisdom is not merely remembered as history, but understood, appreciated and responsibly carried forward.

How can India's ancient Ayurved heritage remain relevant to the needs of modern society?

Debraj Sen: The strength of our heritage lies in its enduring emphasis on balance, prevention, disciplined living and harmony with nature.

Modern society is experiencing profound changes in lifestyle, food habits and its relationship with the environment. This makes awareness of traditional knowledge particularly relevant.

However, preserving a legacy also requires us to understand it properly. We must encourage scientific inquiry, evidence-based practices and informed public awareness.

At Parampara Ayurved, we want to help people appreciate the depth of this knowledge while ensuring that tradition is communicated responsibly and in a language that today's generation can understand.

Your vision includes rural communities. How can Ayurved awareness make a difference to their lives?

Debraj Sen: Rural India has a close relationship with nature and possesses a rich tradition of knowledge about plants and their uses.

I believe that awareness about medicinal plants can open new avenues for education, cultivation and sustainable livelihoods. Farmers and rural communities can learn about suitable medicinal plants, their cultivation requirements, traditional significance and potential economic value.

We would like to encourage a culture of awareness where people understand the importance of conserving our natural resources and protecting traditional knowledge.

The objective is to create opportunities for rural communities to participate meaningfully in the wider Ayurved ecosystem, while respecting biodiversity and sustainable agricultural practices.

Can medicinal plant cultivation become a bridge between traditional knowledge and rural economic development?

Debraj Sen: Yes, provided it is approached with scientific understanding and proper planning.

Medicinal plant cultivation can create opportunities in nursery development, farming, primary processing and other related activities. It can also encourage young people to explore entrepreneurship in their own communities.

But this requires the right support. Farmers need reliable information about cultivation practices, quality requirements, market access and the economic viability of different plants.

Our aspiration is to promote awareness and encourage partnerships that can connect rural knowledge and cultivation with the broader needs of the Ayurved sector.

For me, the real achievement would be when traditional knowledge contributes not only to cultural preservation but also to dignity, opportunity and sustainable livelihoods.

How do you see the future of India's Ayurved heritage over the next ten years?

Debraj Sen: I believe the coming decade offers India an important opportunity to deepen its understanding of its own heritage.

Ayurved should not be viewed merely through the lens of products or commercial growth. It represents a profound cultural and intellectual inheritance that deserves to be studied, preserved and shared with future generations.

I foresee greater engagement among young people, educational institutions, researchers and communities in understanding traditional knowledge and its contemporary relevance.

India can also strengthen its engagement with the world by presenting its Ayurved heritage through credible research, responsible education and authentic cultural exchange.

Our aspiration should be to ensure that the wisdom inherited from our ancestors continues to inspire meaningful contributions to human well-being.

What is your vision for taking India's Ayurved legacy to the international community?

Debraj Sen: India's Ayurved heritage is part of our civilisational identity, and I believe it has much to contribute to the global conversation on health, wellness and sustainable living.

Our responsibility is to communicate this heritage with authenticity, humility and scientific integrity.

International engagement should go beyond introducing traditional practices to new audiences. It should encourage cultural exchange, academic collaboration, research and a deeper appreciation of India's knowledge traditions.

Over the next ten years, I would like to see Parampara Ayurved contribute to this process by building meaningful connections with international institutions and communities.

We must remember that our heritage is not something to be merely marketed. It is something to be understood, respected and shared responsibly.

What does the name Parampara mean to you, and how does it shape your vision for the organisation?

Debraj Sen: Parampara means continuity. It represents the transmission of knowledge, values and experience from one generation to another.

For me, it also represents an obligation. We have inherited something precious, and we must ensure that it remains relevant and accessible to future generations.

My vision is to see Parampara Ayurved become an institution that brings together traditional knowledge, contemporary understanding, education and social responsibility.

I want our work to reach both urban and rural communities, encourage awareness among young people and contribute to the preservation of our medicinal plant heritage.

Ultimately, Parampara should stand for a living tradition that continues to evolve while remaining connected to its roots.

How do you hope to connect urban consumers with rural communities through Parampara Ayurved?

Debraj Sen: I believe there is tremendous potential to create a meaningful relationship between the two.

Urban communities can benefit from greater awareness of traditional knowledge, responsible wellness practices and the importance of natural resources.

Rural communities can benefit from education, cultivation opportunities and greater participation in the preservation and responsible use of medicinal plants.

By bringing these two worlds closer, we can create a relationship based on mutual respect and shared responsibility.

I would like Parampara Ayurved to become a platform where traditional knowledge is valued, rural communities are recognised for their contribution and urban society develops a deeper appreciation of the origins of Ayurved.

What role do you believe young Indians must play in preserving this ancient heritage?

Debraj Sen: Young Indians must recognise that our heritage is not simply a matter of pride. It is also a responsibility.

We need young researchers who will investigate traditional knowledge, entrepreneurs who will develop responsible initiatives, educators who will communicate its significance and communities who will help preserve our natural resources.

We must also encourage young people to approach our traditions with curiosity and an open mind.

The future of Ayurved will depend on our ability to combine respect for the past with a commitment to learning and responsible progress.

I would like to see the younger generation become active participants in preserving and advancing India's traditional knowledge systems.

What is the legacy you hope to create through Parampara Ayurved?

Debraj Sen: My dream is to see Parampara Ayurved become an institution that creates a lasting connection between heritage, knowledge and social responsibility.

I want us to contribute to greater public awareness, encourage the preservation and cultivation of medicinal plants, create opportunities for rural communities and inspire young people to take an active interest in our Ayurved heritage.

For me, success will not be measured only by the growth of an organisation. It will also be reflected in the lives we touch, the knowledge we help preserve and the opportunities we help create.