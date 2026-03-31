Defence Breakthrough: Adani Delivers First 2,000 Indigenous Prahar LMGs to Indian Army

In a landmark moment for India’s private-sector defence manufacturing, Adani Defence & Aerospace has delivered the first batch of 2,000 indigenously manufactured Prahar Light Machine Guns (LMGs) to the Indian Army. The delivery marks the first time a large-scale Indian private company has designed, manufactured, and supplied LMGs at scale, significantly reducing the nation's reliance on imported infantry weaponry.

The delivery of the 7.62 mm Prahar LMGs was completed in just seven months and arrived 11 months ahead of the contracted schedule. The First-of-Production Model (FOPM) was realized in six months, compared to the standard 18-month timeline. This execution, supported by Bulk Production Clearance (BPC), signals a new era of agility in India's defence supply chain, which has traditionally been dogged by long procurement cycles.

The weapons were produced at Adani’s Small Arms Facility in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. It is currently India’s first fully integrated private-sector small arms hub. Spread across 100 acres, the facility boasts over 90% domestic content and integrates every stage of production, from barrel manufacturing and robotic CNC machining to a 25-metre underground firing range. With an annual capacity of 100,000 weapons, the Gwalior hub is designed to support the broader industrial ecosystem, thus engaging local MSMEs and creating skilled employment in the region.

Technical Edge of Prahar

The Prahar LMG is a 7.62x51 mm caliber weapon designed for high-intensity combat. Weighing 8kg with a range of 1,000 metres, the gun features a gas-impact piston system and a rotating bolt locking mechanism. It is built for reliability in adverse conditions, featuring a gas regulator for extra power and a flexible feeding system that can use either a 120-round assault drum or a belt chain. Each unit underwent rigorous ballistic and environmental trials before deployment to meet the stringent operational standards of the Indian Armed Forces.

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The delivery is supported by Adani’s existing ammunition complex in Kanpur, UP, which was commissioned in 2024. This facility produces approximately 300 million rounds of small-caliber ammunition annually. Looking ahead, Adani Defence is gearing up to expand into large and medium-caliber ammunition and is preparing to manufacture Close Quarter Battle (CQB) weapons at the Gwalior site, further solidifying an integrated weapon-and-bullet ecosystem for the Indian military.