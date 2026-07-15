Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2026 Secures Investment Intent of Rs 1.21 Lakh Crore Through 342 MoUs

Agartala, July 13: Tripura has reinforced its emergence as one of India's fastest-growing investment destinations, with the successful conclusion of Destination Tripura – Business Conclave 2026, which secured investment intent worth ₹1,21,303 crore through 342 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) across diverse sectors of the state's economy.

The two-day conclave witnessed an overwhelming response, bringing together over 2,000 investors and delegates from nearly 1,200 organisations across India, along with participants from Dubai and Canada. Diplomats and High Commissioners from 10 countries, delegates from 11 nations, representatives of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), industry leaders and officials from more than 45 Central and State Government departments and organisations participated in the event, making it Tripura's largest investment outreach initiative to date.

The conclave was inaugurated by Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, along with members of the Council of Ministers, diplomats and business leaders, in the virtual presence of Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and Communications Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia and Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal.

Addressing the inaugural session, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said, "Tripura has made remarkable progress in creating an investor-friendly ecosystem. The state's commitment to deregulation, improved governance and infrastructure development makes it an attractive destination for industry." He invited investors from across the country to become partners in Tripura's growth story.

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Shri Piyush Goyal observed that Tripura's achievement in securing the top rank in the country in Business Reforms, Deregulation and Compliance Reduction reflected the state's unwavering commitment towards creating an enabling business environment. He urged industry leaders to leverage the emerging investment opportunities in the state and contribute to its industrial transformation.

In his inaugural address, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said, "Tripura has emerged as one of the fastest-growing states in the country. Our Gross State Domestic Product has doubled in just six years, reflecting the impact of progressive reforms, infrastructure development and transparent governance. We are committed to ensuring that every investor finds Tripura a reliable and rewarding destination."

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The Chief Minister said the State Government has undertaken wide-ranging reforms in land administration, industrial approvals and regulatory compliance to strengthen the ease of doing business. Initiatives such as the SWAAGAT Single Window Portal, GIS-enabled Digital Land Bank, simplified land-use conversion, risk-based inspections and single-agency clearances have significantly improved the investment ecosystem. He noted that Tripura secured the first rank among all States and Union Territories in Deregulation and Compliance Reduction under the Government of India's reform programme.

Dr Saha said investor confidence had already been reflected in proposals worth over ₹30,000 crore received during the previous year, with projects exceeding ₹8,000 crore already under implementation. The investment commitments secured during the conclave, he said, would provide fresh momentum to the state's industrial growth and employment generation.

Highlighting Tripura's competitive advantages, the Chief Minister said the state offers significant opportunities in rubber, bamboo, agarwood, agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, livestock, tea and food processing. He also underlined the potential created by Tripura's natural gas reserves and the upcoming North East Gas Grid, which are expected to catalyse investments in petrochemicals, fertilisers, ceramics and other energy-intensive industries.

Describing Tripura as India's gateway to Southeast Asia, Dr Saha said transformative connectivity projects, including the Agartala-Akhaura international rail link, Maitri Setu connecting Sabroom with Chittagong Port, inland waterways through Bangladesh and the expansion of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport—are creating a multimodal logistics network capable of serving domestic as well as international markets.

The Chief Minister also highlighted emerging opportunities in tourism, healthcare, education and urban development, stating that the Government is actively promoting investments in hotels, eco-tourism, wellness centres, destination weddings, universities, medical colleges, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, he said the extensive development of highways, internet connectivity, railways and airways under the HIRA model has created unprecedented opportunities to harness Tripura's natural and human resources while accelerating industrial and services-sector growth.

Referring to the State's digital transformation, Dr Saha said the Digital Tripura Mission, together with the Tripura IT & Data Ecosystem Zone (TIDEZ), Innovation & Incubation Park and the new IT Park, would position the state as an emerging destination for investments in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, electronics manufacturing, semiconductor design, data centres and global capability centres.

During the technical sessions, Shri Keshav Kumar Pathak, Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India, commended Tripura for completing both phases of the Deregulation Initiative in record time and observed that the state's reform-driven governance had set a benchmark for regulatory simplification across the country.

Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India, described Tripura as a national model for regulatory reforms, noting that the successful implementation of all 51 priority reforms under the Compliance Reduction and Deregulation Initiative had significantly strengthened investor confidence and enhanced the ease of doing business. He said Tripura's single-window clearance portal was emerging as a national best-practice model for technology transfer and that the state's reform framework was already being shared with other states.

Concluding the conclave, Shri Kiran Gitte, IAS, Secretary, Industries & Commerce (including Information Technology), Health & Family Welfare, Government of Tripura, said, "The response to Destination Tripura reflects the growing confidence of both domestic and international investors in the state's economic potential. The investment commitments secured during the conclave reaffirm the confidence reposed in Tripura's reform-oriented and investor-friendly governance. Our focus now is to facilitate the timely implementation of these projects so that they translate into industries, employment opportunities and inclusive economic growth."

He said the active participation of the Council of Ministers during the inaugural session and the Business-to-Government interactions reflected the Government's whole-of-government approach towards facilitating investments across every sector of Tripura's economy.