DGS Group Strengthens Its Footprint In Andheri Lokhandwala With Major Redevelopment Portfolio

Mumbai: DGS Group, a real estate development venture led by Mr. Brahmdev Shukla, is strengthening its presence in Andheri Lokhandwala, Andheri (West), with a growing portfolio of redevelopment projects in the locality.

The Group’s portfolio in the Andheri Lokhandwala belt comprises approximately 25 lakh sq. ft. of construction potential across five major projects and other developments, positioning the company as an increasingly significant participant in the redevelopment of this established Mumbai neighbourhood.

Among the Group’s prominent developments is Sheetal Sky, a large-scale joint redevelopment involving three societies formerly known as Twin Tower, Gurudarshan and Guruprasad. Spread across a combined plot area of approximately 9,500 sq. metres, the project represents one of DGS Group’s major redevelopment initiatives in the locality.

Another key project is Sheetal Elara, Codename LV, formerly known as the Sneh and Sagar societies. The project is being developed on a plot measuring approximately 3,000 sq. metres, with a development potential of around 2 lakh sq. ft. According to the company, the project received a strong market response, with its launched inventory being sold within approximately 45 days of launch.

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Expanding its footprint further, DGS Group has recently added two sizeable redevelopment projects in the same vicinity — Kamdhenu Commercial and Apna Ghar Unit No. 7. Development agreements for both societies have been executed. Kamdhenu Commercial is spread across a plot area of approximately 6,200 sq. metres, while Apna Ghar Unit No. 7 spans approximately 6,600 sq. metres. At Apna Ghar Unit No. 7, DGS Group is proposing a dedicated commercial tower — envisioned as the first commercial tower of its kind in the immediate vicinity — further strengthening the Group’s commercial development footprint in Andheri Lokhandwala.

In addition to these developments, the Group is working on other redevelopment opportunities within the Andheri Lokhandwala belt, further consolidating its presence in the micro-market.

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With approximately 20 lakh sq. ft. of construction already committed across its redevelopment portfolio in Andheri Lokhandwala, and an overall development potential of approximately 25 lakh sq. ft. across its identified projects, DGS Group aims to contribute to the transformation of ageing properties into modern residential and commercial developments.

At the centre of this expansion is Mr. Brahmdev Shukla, who has been instrumental in driving the Group’s redevelopment strategy and establishing long-term relationships with societies and stakeholders.

“Andheri Lokhandwala has always been one of Mumbai’s most established and aspirational neighbourhoods. Our objective is not merely to redevelop buildings, but to create developments that add long-term value for existing society members, future residents and the neighbourhood as a whole. We remain committed to transparent execution, quality construction and responsible development,” said Mr. Brahmdev Shukla, DGS Group.

As redevelopment continues to reshape Mumbai’s established residential neighbourhoods, DGS Group plans to further strengthen its presence in Andheri West, with Lokhandwala emerging as one of the key focus areas of its development portfolio.