Dhanvi Fuel Credit Kiosk has announced a nationwide recruitment drive as the company prepares to expand its operations across India. The hiring initiative will support its growing network of 400 fuel stations across nine metropolitan cities, with vacancies available across branch operations, regional management, business leadership and customer support.

The company is inviting applications from graduates, including freshers and experienced professionals, for several positions. Internship opportunities are also available for candidates interested in gaining practical work experience in business operations and customer management.

Multiple Positions Available Across India

As part of its expansion, Dhanvi Fuel Credit Kiosk is recruiting for the following positions:

Advertisement

1. Branch Officers

• Salary: ₹20,000–₹25,000 per month, plus incentives

Advertisement

• Age limit: 50–70 years

• Location: Multiple locations across India

Branch Officers will be responsible for managing day-to-day outlet and kiosk operations. Their work will include handling customer enquiries, maintaining records, managing documentation, performing computer-based data entry and preparing regular reports. They will also coordinate with Zonal Heads and the head office while supporting customer acquisition and business development activities. Ensuring smooth outlet functioning and maintaining professional relationships with customers will also be part of their responsibilities.

2. Zonal Heads

• Salary: ₹60,000 per month onwards, plus incentives

• Age limit: 45–70 years

• Location: Assigned business zones across India

Zonal Heads will be assigned specific regions and will be responsible for overseeing the company's overall operations across their respective territories. Their responsibilities will include supervising multiple outlets, monitoring branch performance, coordinating with Branch Officers and Outlet Directors, supporting business development and ensuring operational targets are achieved. They will also guide regional teams, address operational challenges and submit regular performance reports to senior management. The role will involve maintaining coordination between individual outlets and the company's central management.

3. Customer Care Executives

• Salary: ₹25,000–₹30,000 per month, plus incentives

• Age limit: 25–35 years

• Work arrangement: Work from Home

The customer care team will handle incoming and outgoing calls, explain company services, respond to customer enquiries and provide assistance when required. Candidates will also be responsible for addressing kiosk-related queries, assisting customers with payment-related concerns and providing information about the company's services and processes. Maintaining call records, tracking customer complaints and following up on pending requests will also be part of their responsibilities.

4. Outlet Directors – Management and Business Operations

• Salary: ₹30,000–₹50,000 per month, plus incentives

• Age limit: Up to 75 years

• Location: As per business requirements

Outlet Directors will be responsible for managing and overseeing business operations within their assigned territories. Their role will include supervising outlet activities, coordinating with Branch Officers, monitoring operational performance and supporting local business development. They will also work towards maintaining smooth coordination between outlets, addressing territory-level operational requirements and ensuring that business activities are carried out according to company guidelines.

Eligibility and Required Skills

Candidates applying for these positions should hold a graduate degree. Both male and female applicants are welcome, and freshers, experienced professionals and eligible internship candidates can apply.

Applicants should have good communication skills, basic computer knowledge and the ability to work with customers and colleagues. Knowledge of MS Office, documentation and reporting will be useful for branch-level positions.

Language Skills: Good communication skills in English and Hindi are preferred. Knowledge of the regional language spoken in the city or state of the assigned job location will be an added advantage for all positions.

For senior management and leadership roles, the company is looking for candidates with relevant management, leadership and business development skills.

Employment Terms and Selection Process

The recruitment process will include background verification as part of the company's employee screening procedure. Candidates should also be aware of the following employment requirements:

• Notice Period: A 60-day notice period is applicable as per the company's employment terms.

• Background Verification: Candidates will undergo background checks during the selection process.

• CIBIL Score: Credit history and CIBIL records are important assessment criteria. The company may review a candidate's CIBIL report as part of its screening process.

• Company Laptop: Eligible employees may be provided with a laptop for official work. A refundable security deposit will be applicable to employees receiving company laptops, subject to the company's written asset policy and applicable terms and conditions. In case of any damage, loss or other issue involving company assets, including laptops, mobile phones or any other equipment, the applicable repair or replacement cost may be adjusted from the security deposit, subject to the company's written asset policy and applicable terms.

An Opportunity Across Multiple Locations

With recruitment planned across India, Dhanvi Fuel Credit Kiosk is looking to bring together people for branch management, regional supervision, customer support and business operations.

The vacancies offer different salary levels and responsibilities depending on the position, with additional incentive opportunities. Candidates interested in working in a growing fuel credit and customer service business can apply for positions matching their qualifications and experience.