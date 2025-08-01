Dharma Meets AI: Kuruva Venkataramana Murthy’s New Leadership Code for an Age of Algorithms

Why Leaders Need Dharmic Leadership and What it Looks Like in Practice?

The framework advocated by him has its foundation on the urgent leadership shortcomings in the present AI landscape. These include the Integrity Gap (between stated values and system behavior), the Awareness Gap (between depth and speed), and the Relevance Gap (failure to grow meaningfully). The answer to these challenges can be found in the AAA Model introduced by Murthy in his latest book.

1. Adapt: Recalibrate in real-time while staying rooted;

2. Amplify: Expand reach without compromising values; and

3. Accelerate: Scale without losing soul.



What Does Dharmic Leadership Look Like in Practice?

Murthy’s book provides a practical set of tools and rituals to guide global leaders in sharpening their capabilities, which include:

Sankalpa – Starting each day with intentional clarity, with affirmations

Swadhyaya – Conducting weekly alignment audits through self-inquiry, promoting awareness.

Sama – Digital silence and introspection for 30 minutes daily..

Red Flag Rituals and Empathy Loops – Embedding discernment into team decisions.



From Case Study to Compass: Real-World Relevance

In AI-Driven Leadership, the author encapsulates how the Adapt, Amplify, and Accelerate (AAA) Model plays out across fictionalised and real-world scenarios. From pausing a flawed product launch to reviving student empathy in an edtech platform, and redesigning NGO dashboards using local metaphors, Murthy shows Dharma as a living, breathing system for ethical leadership.



A Message for Leaders in a Time of Speed

“AI can generate infinite answers,” Murthy writes. “But Dharma helps you ask the one question that matters.”

To explore these practices and frameworks, visit www.oneintheuniverse.in

