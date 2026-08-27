Discovr AI launches AI-Native Creator Advertising Platform; targets $25 Million+ creator spend in next 12 months

New Delhi: Discovr AI has announced the launch of its AI-native creator advertising platform, designed to help brands discover the right creators, execute campaigns at scale, ensure brand safety, and measure business outcomes through a unified AI-powered platform. The company aims to facilitate more than $25 Million+ in creator advertising spend over the next 12 months as it expands enterprise adoption, strengthens its AI capabilities and enters international markets, including the United States.

Founded just six months ago, Discovr AI has quickly emerged as a fast-growing player in the creator advertising ecosystem. The platform currently facilitates a few million dollars in creator advertising spend till this month and has onboarded more than 10,000 creators. Also, enabled thousands of creator-brand collaborations across fintech, technology, consumer, beauty, lifestyle, SaaS and the e-commerce sectors.

Discovr AI works with leading brands including Adani Wilmar, Whisper Flow, Kotak Neo and Groww, managing creator-led campaigns that combine technology with end-to-end campaign execution. The platform brings together AI agents, creator intelligence, workflow automation, campaign governance, brand safety monitoring, and real-time analytics to simplify and optimise the entire creator advertising lifecycle from creator discovery and campaign planning to content approvals, campaign execution, performance tracking, and reporting.

Commenting on the launch, Rosanlal Behera, Co-founder of Discovr AI, said, “Creator advertising is rapidly evolving into a mainstream media channel, but brands continue to face challenges in managing campaigns efficiently and measuring business outcomes. Our vision is to bring the same level of intelligence, accountability, and operational excellence to creator advertising that transformed digital performance marketing.”

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Achyuta Chand, Co-founder of Discovr AI, added, “Creators have become one of the most influential channels for consumer engagement, yet creator advertising remains underpenetrated compared to other digital media. We believe AI will make creator advertising more measurable, scalable, and outcome-driven, enabling brands to execute campaigns with greater speed, efficiency, and confidence.”

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