‘Don’t Rent Intelligence’: Gautam Adani Outlines $200B Plan for India’s Sovereign AI & Energy

Gautam Adani unveiled a $200 billion investment roadmap to secure India’s energy and digital sovereignty. Speaking at the 2026 CII Annual Business Summit, the Adani Group Chairman declared that energy security and artificial intelligence (AI) have become the "twin foundations of national power."

Adani rejected the 30-year-old "flat world" theory, arguing instead that the modern world is "fractured." He warned that in this new era, data is being treated as a national resource and cloud technology is being weaponized. He urged India to "own the infrastructure of its intelligence future" rather than renting it from foreign shores.

The New Geometry of Power

Gautam Adani explained that the global landscape has shifted from open supply chains to strategic statecraft. He pointed out that energy and digital security are no longer separate; they are linked. "The country that controls its energy will drive its industrial future," Adani stated, adding that controlling "compute" is essential for a nation's intelligence future.

India’s Path: Beyond Servicing to Owning

In a significant call to action, Adani suggested that India's traditional IT model—writing code for global platforms—is no longer sufficient. He argued that the AI age rewards those who own the data and the platforms. He urged Indian industries to move from "serving intelligence" to "owning it," ensuring that India's future is not written on foreign shores.

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Building the AI Spine: A $200 Billion Commitment

The Adani Group is backing this vision with massive physical infrastructure. This includes a $100 billion energy transition plan, featuring the 30-GW Khavda renewable project, and a $100 billion data center mission. Partnering with global giants like Google and Microsoft, the Group is building "sovereign compute" campuses in cities like Visakhapatnam to keep Indian data on Indian soil.

AI as a Force for Empowerment

Rejecting western fears that AI will eliminate jobs, Adani framed it as a tool for productivity. He compared AI's potential to the impact of UPI, which moved "trust into the hands of ordinary Indians." He envisioning AI empowering everyone from farmers to small manufacturers, describing it as an investment in the "partnership for the progress of the state."