Dr Arvinder Singh: A Leading Voice for Disability Rights and RPwD Act Enforcement in India

At a time when India is making significant progress toward inclusive development, the challenge of ensuring equal rights and accessibility for persons with disabilities remains far from resolved. While the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act 2016 provides a strong legal framework for inclusion, its implementation on the ground continues to face serious challenges. Among the individuals working to bridge this gap is Dr Arvinder Singh, a nationally recognized disability rights activist and founder of Panacea Disability Rights Activists (PDRA).

Living with 80 percent physical disability himself, Dr Singh has transformed personal challenges into a mission for social change. His work is focused not merely on awareness but on ensuring accountability, accessibility, and enforcement of disability rights across public institutions.

Professionally, Dr Singh serves as the CEO of Arth Group, Rajasthan. A postgraduate medical doctor, management professional, legal scholar, educator, and entrepreneur, he has earned recognition at national and international levels. His achievements include three world records in education and adventure, recognition from the British Parliament, distinction associated with Oxford University, and multiple international academic accomplishments. Despite these achievements, his recent work has increasingly centered on disability rights advocacy and systemic reform.

Under the banner of Panacea Disability Rights Activists, Dr Singh has launched one of Rajasthan's most active citizen-led disability rights initiatives. The organization has filed more than 120 Right to Information (RTI) applications seeking transparency regarding accessibility compliance, disability welfare measures, public infrastructure, educational institutions, transportation facilities, and implementation of the RPwD Act 2016. These RTIs have helped uncover significant gaps between legal provisions and ground realities.

Advertisement

The organization has also filed numerous complaints and legal representations on behalf of persons with disabilities at district and departmental levels, helping citizens who often lack the resources or awareness to pursue their rights independently. Through these interventions, PDRA has emerged as a strong advocate for public authority accountability and disability inclusion.

A major contribution of Dr Singh's work has been the use of investigative media and public awareness campaigns. He has spearheaded documentary-based investigations examining accessibility conditions in police stations, religious places, railway facilities, and public bus transportation systems. These reports have highlighted critical barriers faced daily by persons with disabilities and have helped bring disability rights issues into mainstream public discourse.

Advertisement

In addition to legal and policy advocacy, Dr Singh has undertaken several charitable and community outreach initiatives, particularly supporting visually impaired students and disability-focused institutions. Believing that awareness is the foundation of empowerment, he has conducted campaigns across Rajasthan to educate citizens about their rights under disability laws and constitutional protections.

His commitment to the cause has also found recognition from the Government of Rajasthan. Dr Singh has been honored by Rajasthan's Social Justice Minister, Avinash Gehlot, and by the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan for his outstanding contribution to the field of disability welfare and rights advocacy.

Further strengthening the movement, Dr Singh has authored five books focused on disability rights, accessibility, inclusion, legal awareness, and empowerment. These publications aim to educate citizens, policymakers, institutions, and persons with disabilities about the practical implementation of disability rights in India.

According to Dr Singh, India does not suffer from a shortage of laws protecting persons with disabilities. The real challenge lies in implementation. His vision is to transform disability rights from a matter of sympathy into a matter of legal compliance, dignity, and equal opportunity.