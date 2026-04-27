Dr Priti Adani Celebrates 25 Years of Adani Public School Mundra with New Sports Complex Launch
Adani Public School (APS), Mundra, celebrated its 25th anniversary, marking a transition from a post-earthquake hope in 2001 to a leading CBSE institution today. Led by Dr. Priti Adani, the event featured the inauguration of a state-of-the-art auditorium and an indoor sports complex, underscoring a commitment to holistic student development in the Kutch region.
- Initiatives News
- 2 min read
Adani Public School (APS), Mundra, celebrated its Silver Jubilee on Monday, marking 25 years since its inception as a cornerstone of education in the Kutch region.
The celebration, led by Dr. Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, also saw the inauguration of an indoor sports complex and a 558-seat state-of-the-art auditorium, now among the largest facilities of its kind in the district.
A Legacy of Resilience
Founded in 2001, the school’s establishment was accelerated by the devastating Gujarat earthquake, becoming a symbol of resilience and stability for a community in recovery. From an initial group of 233 students, the institution has grown into a premier CBSE-affiliated school serving over 2,300 students and employing more than 100 educators.
"As Adani Public School completes 25 years, this moment celebrates far more than an institution. It honors dreams nurtured and futures shaped," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, in a statement. He emphasized that the school's mission is to provide students with the “confidence to dream without limits.
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New Infrastructure and Future-Ready Learning
The event featured STEM and robotics exhibits, showcasing the school's shift toward future-ready, experiential learning. Dr. Priti Adani, who personally interacted with alumni and parents during the event, reflected on the school’s growth from a "small ray of hope" to a "radiant lamp" for the windswept coast of Kutch.
The newly inaugurated sports complex includes facilities for badminton, pickleball, and table tennis, reinforcing the Foundation’s focus on holistic development beyond traditional academics.
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The Adani Foundation currently manages a network of 43 schools across India, primarily in rural and underserved regions, impacting millions of lives through its social investment strategies.