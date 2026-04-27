Dr Priti Adani Celebrates 25 Years of Adani Public School Mundra with New Sports Complex Launch

Adani Public School (APS), Mundra, celebrated its Silver Jubilee on Monday, marking 25 years since its inception as a cornerstone of education in the Kutch region.

The celebration, led by Dr. Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, also saw the inauguration of an indoor sports complex and a 558-seat state-of-the-art auditorium, now among the largest facilities of its kind in the district.

A Legacy of Resilience

Founded in 2001, the school’s establishment was accelerated by the devastating Gujarat earthquake, becoming a symbol of resilience and stability for a community in recovery. From an initial group of 233 students, the institution has grown into a premier CBSE-affiliated school serving over 2,300 students and employing more than 100 educators.

"As Adani Public School completes 25 years, this moment celebrates far more than an institution. It honors dreams nurtured and futures shaped," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, in a statement. He emphasized that the school's mission is to provide students with the “confidence to dream without limits.

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New Infrastructure and Future-Ready Learning

The event featured STEM and robotics exhibits, showcasing the school's shift toward future-ready, experiential learning. Dr. Priti Adani, who personally interacted with alumni and parents during the event, reflected on the school’s growth from a "small ray of hope" to a "radiant lamp" for the windswept coast of Kutch.

The newly inaugurated sports complex includes facilities for badminton, pickleball, and table tennis, reinforcing the Foundation’s focus on holistic development beyond traditional academics.

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