Dr. Priti Adani Urges Philanthropy for Lasting Change as Adani Foundation Hosts AVPN Welcome Dinner in New Delhi

New Delhi: The Adani Foundation, the social welfare and development arm of the Adani Group and Strategic Partner of the AVPN Global Conference 2026, hosted the Welcome Dinner at Bharat Mandapam for close to 2,000 national and international delegates.

AVPN is Asia’s largest platform for social impact, where over 700 resource providers, innovators and intermediaries from across 43 markets collaborate to mobilise capital. Its 13th Global Conference is being held in India for the first time, bringing together close to 2,000 philanthropists, social impact leaders, corporates, policymakers and development leaders from around the world on August 25–26. In India and across Asia, the idea of giving back and serving communities has long been woven into social and cultural life, giving philanthropy a deeply rooted place in the region.

Welcoming the gathering, Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson, Adani Foundation, spoke about the value of learning from one another and building partnerships to address increasingly complex social challenges.

“It is a privilege to welcome philanthropy leaders from across the world to India at a time when the world is looking towards India and Asia as an emerging engine of growth and opportunity. Over three decades, our journey at the Adani Foundation has taught us that lasting change comes from empowering communities to shape their own futures. As social challenges become more complex, we must learn from one another, share what works and build partnerships that take impact further. AVPN gives us a wonderful opportunity to share India’s grassroots experience while learning from inspiring ideas across Asia and the world,” Dr Adani said.

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The gathering comes as the Adani Foundation marks 30 years of work across India. Established on August 11, 1996, the Foundation’s programmes span education, healthcare, skilling, livelihoods, disability inclusion, community infrastructure, sports and grassroots climate action. Over three decades, its work has reached more than 7,200 villages across 22 states, positively impacting over 13 million lives. The Foundation is also expanding its work in social infrastructure.

The Adani family, led by Mr Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group, has committed ₹60,000 crore (approximately $7 billion) towards healthcare, skilling and higher education. A key part of this commitment is Adani Health Cities, envisioned as integrated healthcare ecosystems with 1,000-bed hospitals, research facilities and medical colleges. The first phase is coming up in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, while the Foundation will establish a 200-bed hospital in Pirpainti, Bihar.

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The commitment also includes investments in eye care, vocational skilling and higher education through ophthalmology training and initiatives such as Karma Shiksha, Adani Saksham and Adani University in Ahmedabad. The Foundation’s women-led entrepreneurship programme is working towards empowering more than one million women entrepreneurs across India.

The engagement also continues a conversation that began at the AVPN Global Conference 2025 in Hong Kong, where Dr Adani called for a Unified Collaboration Platform to connect philanthropic experience and knowledge across Asia. Her message in New Delhi builds on that idea, with a focus on learning from what works and taking successful approaches further.

For the Adani Foundation, the AVPN partnership brings three decades of experience from India to a global platform, while creating opportunities to learn from across Asia.