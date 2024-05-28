Advertisement

With a vision of achieving ethical, sustainable, and high-quality poultry farming, Dr. Rajesh Reddy S has significantly impacted the industry. As the driving force behind SRAF Proteins, a leading poultry company in India, Dr. Rajesh is dedicated to producing top-quality poultry free from antibiotics and hormones. His journey began in childhood, growing up in a family of poultry farmers, where he developed a deep understanding of the industry's potential and challenges.

In 2011, Dr. Rajesh founded SR Agro Farms, an initiative supporting local farmers by providing healthy chicks, top-quality nutritious feed, and comprehensive training in bird care, adhering to industry standards. This initiative has grown into a network of over 100 farmers, all committed to producing nutritious and high-quality chicken. Dr. Rajesh's vision was rooted in empowering these farmers and bolstering the rural economy through sustainable poultry farming. Expanding into institutional sales, he led SRAF Proteins to embrace the farm-to-table concept, maintaining control over the entire production process from breeder farms and hatcheries to feed mills, processing plants, and retail stores. This approach ensures fresh and nutritious poultry products are delivered directly to consumers.

In 2023, Dr. Rajesh furthered his commitment to nourishing communities by introducing SR's Daily Nutrition, a chain of retail outlets in Bengaluru. This concept guarantees that fresh and nutritious poultry products reach consumers directly, emphasizing the farm-to-table approach. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of quality protein, strengthening the connection between health, immunity, and SR's Daily Nutrition.

Dr. Rajesh and his company are dedicated to producing high-quality poultry and being responsible citizens. They have incorporated eco-friendly practices such as rainwater harvesting and solar energy usage, reducing their carbon footprint and minimizing plastic waste. In recognition of his contributions to business administration and social services, he was honored with an honorary doctorate from the World Human Rights Protection Commission. This award underscores the immense positive impact he has made in the world of poultry farming and beyond.

A significant accomplishment for Dr. Rajesh is the 'Champions of Change Karnataka' Award, presented by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot. This honor recognizes his outstanding contributions to sustainable farming and healthcare and was initiated by the Interactive Forum on Indian Economy.

Dr. Rajesh has also received international recognition. In 2023, SRAF Proteins achieved the prestigious Business Excellence Award for Poultry Company of the Year, presented by the Honorable Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Sri Biswa Bhusan Harichandan. His company has been prominently featured in Forbes India and Fortune India, and he has been recognized as one of the Top 10 iconic leaders of 2023 by Indian Express.

His international impact is further acknowledged with the Asia-UK Business Excellence Awards, received at the Parliament House of Commons in London, UK. Additionally, SRAF Proteins has been honored with the MSME Government of India Award for Best Poultry Company of the Year and the Best Entrepreneur Award of the Year from the MSME Business Award. Capping it all, SRAF Proteins received the Best Poultry Company Award of 2023 at Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam's Inspirational Awards, presented by esteemed individuals such as Shri Prakash Javadekar, Ms. M C Mary Kom, and Shri Syed Shahnawaz Hussain.

After establishing a substantial presence across India, Dr. Rajesh aims to become a leading force in the global poultry industry. He is committed to upholding ethical and sustainable poultry farming practices while ensuring that communities worldwide have access to affordable, high-quality protein sources. He aspires to introduce ready-to-cook food solutions and empower even more local farmers. His vision extends to promoting health and nutrition, setting industry standards for quality, transparency, and traceability while embracing innovation and social responsibility.

Dr. Rajesh Reddy’s vision goes beyond business; it's about making a positive impact on the poultry industry, society, and the environment. His commendable work towards ethical and sustainable poultry farming has transformed his dream into a reality, changing the way we approach the food we consume.