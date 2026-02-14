DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat to Receive Honorary Doctorate at SRM University-AP Convocation

Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO and Union Minister Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal will attend the Special Convocation at SRM AP | Image: Republic

SRM University-AP will confer an honorary doctorate (Honoris Causa) on Samir V Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), at a special convocation to be held on February 14, 2026.

Dr Kamat is being recognised for his contributions to strengthening India’s defence research ecosystem and advancing indigenous technology development under the country’s self-reliance initiatives.

The special convocation will be attended by Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, who will serve as the Chief Guest and deliver the convocation address.

Academic Awards and Dignitaries

The ceremony will also see the awarding of doctoral degrees to seven PhD scholars, marking the completion of their research programmes. Senior members of the university’s governing and academic bodies are expected to be present at the event.

Vice-Chancellor Ch Satish Kumar said the special convocation reflects the role of academic institutions in recognising leadership and contributions that have had a wider national impact, particularly in science, technology and public service.

The event brings together academia and public leadership, highlighting the interface between research institutions and national policy priorities in areas such as defence technology and innovation.