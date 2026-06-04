Dubai-Based Businessman Satish Sanpal Says Media Reports ‘Distorted the Narrative’

Dubai-based businessman Satish Sanpal, Founder and Chairman of ANAX Holding has responded strongly to recent media reports carrying allegations against him. Sanpal has called the claims false, defamatory and unverified, while stating that he will continue to defend his reputation through legal means.

Recent developments around the matter have brought attention to the legal record connected to Sanpal. According to the available legal position, he has been granted bail in all FIRs involving non-bailable offences. No court has refused him bail in these matters. The FIRs cited in several media reports are also under legal challenge, with quashing petitions filed before the Hon’ble High Court.

The matter has further reached the Delhi High Court after Sanpal filed a civil defamation suit, CS(OS) No. 335 of 2026, Satish Sanpal v. Jagran Prakashan Limited & Ors. On May 6, 2026, the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi passed an ad-interim injunction order restraining named defendants from publishing defamatory content and allegations. The court also directed the takedown of existing content covered under the order.

Amid this, Sanpal has objected to media descriptions portraying him as a “fugitive,” “absconder,” or someone “evading arrest.” His legal team has maintained that such characterisations are factually incorrect, especially when he has secured bail from competent courts and is actively pursuing legal remedies.

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Reacting to the reports, Satish Sanpal said, “It has been deeply disturbing to witness the way certain sections of the media have distorted the narrative. I have a family and a young daughter who are directly affected by such irresponsible reporting driven by a coordinated campaign. I will continue to defend my reputation and will not hesitate to pursue appropriate legal action against anyone who spreads false, defamatory, or unverified allegations. I remain committed to protecting my personal and professional interests while ensuring accountability under the law.”

Sanpal’s statement comes at a time when questions are being raised over the way allegations are being reported before any judicial finding of guilt. His side has maintained that the existence of pending legal challenges must be clearly mentioned whenever the FIRs are referred to in public reports.

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