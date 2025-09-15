Easy Boba Introduces ‘Slay Day Offer’ with Flat Rs.99 Menu Across Select Outlets

Mumbai, September 12, 2025 – Easy Boba, a growing name in India’s bubble tea café space, has announced Slay Day Offer for September 15, 2025. On this day, the entire menu will be available at a flat price of Rs.99 across select company-owned outlets in Mumbai, including Juhu, Oshiwara, Chembur, Santacruz, Kemps, Hill Road, and Carters.

The initiative is designed to encourage more customers to sample the brand’s wide range of offerings, which include dairy-free, low-calorie, and plant-based alternatives. Easy Boba’s menu has been shaped to accommodate diverse dietary needs, positioning it as a brand that emphasizes inclusivity in the café market.

Speaking about the offer, Adnan Sarkar, Founder of Easy Boba, said:

“We wanted to create an opportunity for people to celebrate with us by making our entire menu more accessible for a day. This offer allows customers to enjoy not only our drinks but also our food items at a lower price point, giving them a chance to experience the variety and authenticity Easy Boba stands for.”

Industry observers note that the brand has consistently emphasized both innovation and authenticity in the Indian bubble tea market. Its mission centers on introducing international flavors while fostering a sense of community among customers.

For more details, kindly follow on Instagram @easybobaindia or visit www.easyboba.in