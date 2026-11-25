Indian road safety startup Eco Bharat (Meco Innovex Software Pvt. Ltd., Surat) has completed a successful 10-day mission to Egypt and Italy with the official Government of India delegation led by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Shri Piyush Goyal.

In Rome, during a one-to-one interaction before Italian ministers and Shri Piyush Goyal, Founder & CEO Sampat Saraswat Bamanwali called road safety a global issue, noting that about 1.9 million people leave home every year and never return because of road accidents. Shri Goyal appreciated Eco Bharat’s efforts and posted the presentation and interaction on all his official handles, praising the team’s journey from a small village, Bamanwali in Bikaner district, Rajasthan, to a global platform in Rome.

Shri Goyal assured Eco Bharat of every possible support from the Ministry of Commerce, DPIIT and Startup India. Mr. Bamanwali credited the achievement to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Shri Piyush Goyal.

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The delegation also met Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani and the Italian Government, and Eco Bharat held B2G meetings with government representatives and B2B meetings with Italian companies. In Cairo, Eco Bharat signed a two-year MoU with IT Solutions for Emergency QR Code-based road safety solutions in Egypt, one of six Indian startups to sign MoUs at the event.

Eco Bharat, the 3rd-ranked startup among the World’s Top 10 at the Armenia summit and winner of the Government of Rajasthan’s ‘Most Innovative Startup’ Award, said new dimensions for the company will be established in the coming days.

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