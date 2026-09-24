Elitecon Eyes Middle East, Africa, ASEAN Growth with Global FMCG Trade Push

Elitecon International Limited, which operates across tobacco and allied products, edible oil and agro, and international FMCG trading subsidiaries in the United Arab Emirates and Singapore completed a full year of operations during FY26.

These businesses are focused on the group’s international FMCG and electronics trading activities across the Middle East, Africa and ASEAN markets.

The company is also exploring joint ventures with overseas companies. The proposed partnerships could work in both directions, including manufacturing products in international markets and bringing overseas companies’ products and capabilities to India through Elitecon’s distribution and business platforms.

The company said any definitive joint-venture agreement will be disclosed to the stock exchanges in accordance with applicable regulations.

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Pradeep Kumar, Managing Director, Elitecon International Limited said, “We enter the new year with a strengthened Board and leadership team and a clear agenda: expanding capacity in both tobacco and edible oil, deepening our presence across the Middle East, Africa, ASEAN and Europe, and exploring joint ventures with overseas companies — to manufacture abroad and to bring global partners’ capabilities to India.”

For the Financial Year 2025–26, the Group reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 5,074.80 crore against Rs 548.76 crore in FY2024–25, and consolidated profit after tax of Rs 185.06 crore against Rs 69.65 crore.

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Only six months of profits of the edible-oil subsidiaries, Sunbridge Agro and Landsmill Agro, are included, as they are consolidated from 30 September 2025; their profits for the period before acquisition are not consolidated. A full year of their contribution will reflect only from FY2026–27.

On a standalone basis, Elitecon International Limited recorded revenue from operations of Rs 1,529.50 crore, 5.1× the previous year’s Rs 297.51 crore, and profit after tax of Rs 13.09 crore (FY2024–25: Rs 32.21 crore).

The acquisition of Sunbridge Agro and Landsmill Agro has given Elitecon exposure to the edible-oil and agro-processing value chain, including refining, storage, port-linked infrastructure and distribution.