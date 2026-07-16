Entrepreneur Raj Kundra Acquires Exclusive Penthouse at GB Realty’s Opus One in New Chandigarh

New Chandigarh: Entrepreneur Raj Kundra has acquired a penthouse at Opus One, a luxury residential project by GB Realty in New Chandigarh. The acquisition highlights the growing demand for luxury homes within the region's planned urban developments. Opus One is the only government-approved, iconic residential development in New Chandigarh and offers a limited collection of high-end residences.

The acquisition comes as New Chandigarh continues to draw affluent homebuyers looking beyond conventional city centres. Planned as a low-density extension of Chandigarh, the area has witnessed steady residential development over the past few years, supported by organised infrastructure, larger green cover and improved connectivity to Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.

Opus One is among the prominent residential projects in the township. It has received IGBC pre-Platinum certification for green building standards and comprises spacious residences, landscaped open areas and a range of resident facilities. Its location overlooking the Shivalik range has been one of the defining characteristics of the project since its launch.

“Luxury homebuyers today are placing greater value on privacy, location and the overall quality of the neighbourhood than on the size of a residence alone. That shift has been reflected in the demand we have seen at Opus One. New Chandigarh is evolving into a mature residential market, and interest from entrepreneurs, professionals and business families reinforces our belief that well-planned developments in emerging locations will continue to attract discerning buyers,” said Gurinder Bhatti, Chairman and Managing Director, GB Realty.

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The company said the project has attracted buyers from across North India, with demand coming from both end users and individuals seeking second homes in a relatively less congested urban environment. The combination of planned development, lower density and proximity to Chandigarh has helped New Chandigarh establish itself as a distinct residential market rather than an extension of the city.

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