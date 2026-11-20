Stone, Shadow, and Heritage. Woven into the Rhythm of Modern Footwear

For generations, Indian heritage in fashion has been treated largely as surface ornament; something ornate, literal, and reserved for ceremonial occasions rather than daily movement. Now, designer and architect Mehak Bakshi is preparing to rewrite that script with the upcoming launch of the Bouri Collection, a footwear line that translates centuries of Indian architectural geometry and craft into contemporary, everyday sneakers.

Shaped by her background in architecture and honed through her Master’s studies in Europe, Bakshi approaches footwear not as a stylist decorating a silhouette, but as a spatial designer engineering form, proportion, and light. That cross-continental lens - pairing European design discipline with deep Indian cultural roots - anchors Bouri’s guiding philosophy: "Indian roots. Next-generation form." Rather than leaning on expected nostalgia, the collection treats architectural memory as living construction, built for the rhythm of modern streets.

Architecture in Motion

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Named after India’s historic stepwells (baoris), the collection draws from the quiet drama of descending stairways, cool sandstone shadows, and the way afternoon light catches a carved edge. Long before modern skylines, stepwells were extraordinary worlds built one measured line at a time. In Bakshi’s vision, that geometry is never treated as a mere print placed on top of a shoe; instead, it becomes the very structure of the sneaker itself, expressed through sculpted, stepped panels and crisp architectural lines.

A Tactile Conversation

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Across its debut silhouettes, the collection unfolds as a study in contrast, texture, and restraint. Some expressions lean into nocturnal minimalism - pairing deep midnight-indigo suede and tightly woven cotton-rich textiles with the subtle warmth of copper-toned stitching and metallic hardware. Others open up into the rich, sun-baked palette of Rajasthan, contrasting warm sandstone suedes with intricate lattice-cut textures reminiscent of haveli jalis, Ajrakh-inspired geometric repeats, and antique-gold botanical brocades. Elsewhere, the collection distills the quiet brilliance of Bidar’s Bidriware tradition into ink-black suede accented with luminous, silver-toned botanical embroidery inspired by metal inlay.

Yet for all its visual depth, the collection never loses sight of how a sneaker is meant to be lived in. Every architectural panel and woven surface is grounded on rubber cupsoles, soft linings, and cushioned footbeds - ensuring that the craft moves effortlessly with the wearer.

Rooted in India, Made for the World

With the Bouri Collection, Mehak Bakshi is building more than a footwear label; she is proposing a new language for wearable Indian heritage. By uniting the structural rigor of her European Master’s training with the timeless soul of Indian monuments and craft, the upcoming launch brings a clear thesis to life: "Real luxury is rich Indian heritage blended in comfort." The shoe is planned for launch in 2027.