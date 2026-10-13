Explurger Brings AI to the Heart of Tourism Across Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh

From Andhra Pradesh and Goa to Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, Explurger is transforming destination discovery with NiVU AI, bringing multilingual, conversational intelligence directly to travellers and ushering in a new era of intelligent tourism.

Explurger, the homegrown travel-first technology and social platform, is expanding its AI-powered tourism initiative, NiVU, across Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, bringing conversational artificial intelligence directly into the travel experience. Supporting more than 130 languages, NiVU enables travellers to discover destination stories, understand local heritage, uncover hidden gems and explore nearby experiences through voice or text.

Led by Jitin Bhatia, Founder and CEO of Explurger, the initiative reflects a broader vision to transform how people experience destinations. By moving beyond conventional signboards and fragmented online searches, NiVU makes destination information more accessible, contextual, and interactive. Its QR-enabled touchpoints allow visitors to access relevant insights at the moment of discovery, connecting technology with real-world exploration.

This vision also aligns with the broader global conversation on tourism, technology and sustainable destination development. At the 2025 G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, Jitin Bhatia was among eight invited Indian-origin entrepreneurs selected for a one-on-one interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The engagement reinforced the importance of innovation, entrepreneurship, and India's role in shaping global conversations. NiVU builds on this larger vision by translating technology-led thinking into practical, on-ground tourism experiences, positioning artificial intelligence as an enabler of more accessible, informed and meaningful travel.

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Andhra Pradesh marked a significant step in this journey when Explurger signed a three-year strategic partnership with Andhra Pradesh Tourism in July 2026 to introduce AI-powered assistance across more than 100 key tourist, heritage and pilgrimage destinations. Through QR-enabled “ASK AI” boards, visitors can access NiVU through their browsers without downloading a separate application. From temples and heritage landmarks to museums, islands and local attractions, the platform helps travellers explore historical context, ask questions and discover experiences around them.

In Goa, NiVU is extending intelligent destination assistance across key tourism locations in Candolim, with approximately 150 QR-enabled boards planned across sites including Fort Aguada, Sinquerim and the Mangrove Boardwalk. The initiative aims to bring the stories behind Goa’s heritage and natural attractions closer to visitors while encouraging them to discover local experiences beyond conventional sightseeing.

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In the national capital, NiVU has made its first entry with an installation at Dilli Haat, INA, introducing conversational AI at one of Delhi’s prominent cultural and tourism hubs. Visitors can explore local crafts, culinary traditions, cultural experiences, and nearby attractions through an interactive digital interface. Explurger plans to expand its presence across Delhi, with further installations expected to follow.

Building on these deployments, Explurger has entered into a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, signed during MP Travel Mart 2026 in Bhopal. Under the partnership, Explurger has been designated the *Official AI & Social Media Partner*, with NiVU AI set to be deployed across 100 tourism destinations in the state.

The MoU was signed and exchanged by Jitin Bhatia in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, Tourism Minister Shri Dharmendra Singh Lodhi and other senior state officials. The rollout will introduce QR-enabled touchpoints at temples, forts, heritage landmarks, cultural attractions, wildlife destinations and other visitor locations, offering interactive guidance in more than 130 languages.

The Madhya Pradesh programme also envisages an aggregated and anonymised tourism intelligence layer to help the state understand visitor interests and engagement patterns. These insights can support more informed tourism planning, complementing the on-ground visitor experience with a broader understanding of how people discover and interact with destinations.

Commenting on NiVU’s expanding footprint, Jitin Bhatia said, “NiVU represents our vision of transforming how people discover and experience destinations by bringing artificial intelligence directly into the travel journey. Our partnerships across Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Delhi and now Madhya Pradesh reflect our commitment to making tourism smarter, more interactive and accessible through technology. We believe AI should go beyond providing information; it should help travellers understand the stories, culture and experiences that make every destination unique. Through NiVU, we are building an intelligent layer for tourism that empowers travellers to explore deeper, enables destinations to engage visitors more meaningfully, and positions India at the forefront of AI-powered travel innovation.”

Beyond the immediate visitor experience, NiVU also has the potential to support travel creators, who play an increasingly influential role in destination discovery. Access to historical context, destination information and lesser-known local experiences can help creators conduct richer research and develop more meaningful travel narratives. For tourism boards, NiVU creates new opportunities to connect with visitors through AI-powered engagement while providing aggregated, anonymised insights into traveller preferences and destination discovery patterns.

“Travel should be lived, not just posted” remains central to Explurger’s travel-first philosophy. With NiVU, the company is extending this vision beyond the digital feed and into the destinations themselves, bringing AI closer to the moments when travellers seek answers, encounter local culture and decide what to explore next.

Across Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, Explurger is advancing a technology-led approach that combines conversational AI, multilingual accessibility and QR-enabled destination experiences. As destinations embrace digital transformation, NiVU aims to make exploration more seamless, personalised and immersive, helping visitors move beyond simply seeing a place to understanding its stories, heritage and identity.

With its expanding network of partnerships, Explurger is positioning NiVU at the intersection of artificial intelligence, travel and destination innovation. The ambition is clear: to make technology an enabler of exploration, helping travellers discover more, destinations engage better, and India shape the future of intelligent tourism.

This is AI in action — not just talked about, but put to work on the ground.