EY, PwC, Tata, Mahindra: 4 PG Programmes That Place Graduates Directly Into ESG Roles

ESG hiring in India has stopped being a side conversation. Companies across consulting, FMCG, financial services, and manufacturing are building dedicated sustainability functions, and they are hiring aggressively to staff them. Yet for graduates trying to break into this market, a familiar problem persists: knowing which programme will actually convert into a placement at a firm that hires seriously for ESG, rather than a generic sustainability certificate that signals interest without proving capability.

The momentum is being driven by broader structural shifts across the economy. According to the 2025 Sustainability Recruitment Market Report by EnableGreen, India's renewable energy sector is among the fastest growing in the world, with the country's net-zero ambitions driving strong demand for professionals in renewable energy and sustainability management. At the same time, ESG principles are becoming increasingly embedded in lending and investment decisions across India's financial sector, expanding demand for ESG specialists. Companies including Tata Power, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and Infosys are among those actively hiring sustainability talent, reflecting how ESG capabilities are becoming integral to business strategy across industries.

That pressure is set to intensify further: SEBI's BRSR Core mandate now requires India's top 1,000 listed companies to obtain reasonable assurance on their sustainability disclosures, creating sustained demand for trained ESG professionals. This has made placement outcomes, not just curriculum design, the real differentiator between sustainability programmes. Here are four PG programmes in India that have a track record of placing graduates directly into ESG and sustainability roles at firms including EY, PwC, Tata, and Mahindra.



1. Masters' Union

The Postgraduate Programme in Sustainability & Business Management by Masters' Union is built around applied ESG work rather than theoretical frameworks. The 16-month programme is open to graduates from any discipline with up to five years of work experience, designed for both final-year students and early-career professionals looking to build careers in sustainability. Every term is structured around a live business challenge: designing carbon-neutral policy frameworks modelled on companies like HUL and Blinkit, rearchitecting supply chains for platforms such as Flipkart with a target of cutting emissions, or launching a sustainable dropshipping store with a real GMV target.

Advertisement

The 16-month programme combines sustainability strategy with venture creation, enabling students to develop and test climate-focused business ideas while they are still enrolled. One example from the broader Masters' Union ecosystem is Mellovia, a biodegradable rice-husk kitchenware venture. Learning is supported by industry experts and sustainability leaders from organisations, including the World Bank, NASA, Samsung, and Ather Energy, while the programme's wider postgraduate ecosystem has produced graduates who have moved into roles at companies such as EY, Deloitte, Ather, Ola, Google, Amazon, Zomato, and Avaana.

2. IIM Lucknow

Advertisement

IIM Lucknow's two-year PGP in Sustainable Management is one of the most established dedicated sustainability programmes among the IIMs, combining a nine-month integrated live project with coursework in systems thinking and public policy. Graduates from the programme secure roles in ESG consulting, corporate sustainability, sustainability think tanks, project management, IT & analytics, and strategy, reflecting the growing integration of sustainability across industries. Recruiters for the latest batch included Accenture Strategy, EY, KPMG, PwC, ReNew Power and Deloitte.

3. IIM Mumbai

IIM Mumbai's MBA in Sustainability Management, run out of what was formerly the National Institute of Industrial Engineering, has offered a sustainability specialisation since 2001. The two-year programme covers areas such as environmental management, industrial ecology, and sustainable operations, as well as the institute's core management coursework. The institute reports placement data at the institute level rather than by specialisation. Recruiters in the 2024 placement season included consulting firms such as Deloitte, EY, PwC, and KPMG, alongside BFSI names like Tata AIA and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

4. Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB)

SIIB Pune's MBA in Energy & Environment is a niche but well-regarded programme that places students directly into sustainability-specific roles rather than generalist consulting tracks. In its most recent placement cycle, ESG-related hiring accounted for 34% of all offers in the specialisation, with sustainability, ESG benchmarking, and climate consultancy roles going to recruiters including EY, KPMG, HDFC Bank, and PwC, while past cohorts have also been placed into companies including Tata Motors and Adani Gas.

The New Benchmark for ESG Education

As sustainability shifts from a corporate commitment to a regulatory and business imperative, ESG hiring is becoming increasingly specialised and outcome-oriented. Employers are looking beyond candidates who understand reporting frameworks or climate policy in theory; they increasingly need professionals who can navigate compliance, analyse sustainability data, manage stakeholder expectations, and embed ESG into their business strategy.