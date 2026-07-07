Father and Son Build a Legacy and a Foundation at the Enso Group

MUMBAI: When Vinay Maloo founded the Enso Group in 2005, he was not simply starting a company. He was, by his own account, laying the foundation of a legacy—one he intended his family to inherit and expand. Nearly two decades on, that legacy is being carried forward by his son, Vaibhav Maloo, the group’s managing director, in a rare example of an Indian business house built deliberately across two generations.

Today the Enso Group is a diversified conglomerate headquartered in Mumbai, with interests spanning energy, oil and gas, mineral mining, infrastructure, real estate, healthcare, solar and technology. Its operations have reached across Jordan, Nigeria, Georgia, Australia, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Canada and Russia an international footprint that reflects the founder’s original ambition to make an Indian enterprise globally competitive.

From a marble mine to a global group

Born in Rajasthan on 10 January 1961 into a Jain family, Vinay Maloo built his career from modest beginnings. A commerce graduate with honours from St. Xavier’s College under the University of Calcutta, he began studying chartered accountancy before leaving to strike out on his own. His first venture was a marble mine in Kankroli, Rajasthan, followed by a period in the telecommunications sector during a transformative era for Indian industry.

He founded the Enso Group in 2005 in the natural-resources space, and steadily diversified it into the multi-sector conglomerate it is today. For his work he has been recognised as one of Asia’s most trusted business leaders and was felicitated in Moscow for strengthening Indo-Russian business ties.

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The son who chose to come home

Vaibhav Maloo, born in Kolkata on 26 August 1985, could have pursued a career anywhere. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University and a postgraduate diploma in global business from Oxford’s Saïd Business School, and had begun an Executive MBA at Cambridge’s Judge Business School before withdrawing to return to India and join the family enterprise.

He came on board at the group’s inception in 2005, first heading business development and strategy, and was appointed managing director in 2009. Over the years he has led the group’s energy operations, marketing in India and its technology arm, Enso Webworks, while also serving as president of the group’s philanthropic body. A frequent columnist and commentator, he has become one of India’s more visible young industrialists.

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Philanthropy at the centre of the family name

For the Maloos, giving is framed not as an afterthought to business but as part of its purpose. In 2013 the family established the Enso Foundation, the charitable arm of the Enso Group, with Vinay Maloo serving as chairman and trustee and Vaibhav Maloo as president and trustee.

The foundation directs its work toward the upliftment of underprivileged sections of society, concentrating on healthcare, education, animal welfare and conservation. It operates in large part as a channel between donors and non-governmental organisations, ensuring contributions reach vetted causes.

The elder Maloo has long argued that businesses carry a duty to uplift the communities in which they operate, and has framed the group’s success in terms of the difference it makes to people’s lives rather than profit alone. His philosophy draws on Jain values of non-violence, truth and non-possessiveness a belief that wealth is meaningful only when it circulates back into society.

Vaibhav has embraced the same ethos in his own idiom, citing his father as a role model and committing time and money to charitable causes. Doing good with wealth, he has said, builds goodwill for the family and serves a larger purpose a conviction he ties to a personal belief in karma.

A legacy still being written That continuity a founder’s principles taken up and extended by the next generation is what distinguishes the Maloo story. Vinay built the group and defined its values; Vaibhav has taken up the responsibility of carrying them forward, adding his own emphasis on sustainability, technology and structured philanthropy.