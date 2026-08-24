￼￼Femenest Scales Manufacturing Capacity as Revenue Growth Accelerates, Faces Rising Digital Impersonation Risks

Femenest is entering a new phase of expansion as strong revenue growth over the past three financial years is accompanied by investments in manufacturing capacity and growing concerns around digital impersonation.

Femenest , also known as 7MNST and FMNST, has recorded a sharp rise in revenue, growing from ₹2 lakh in FY 2022-23 to ₹97 lakh in FY 2023-24 and ₹1.7 crore in FY 2024-25. In FY 2025-26, its revenue reached ₹6.2 crore, marking a significant increase in business scale within a short period.

Manufacturing Expansion

To support this growth, Femenest has recently established a new manufacturing facility with the capacity to produce more than 5,000 units per day. The facility is expected to give the company greater production capacity and allow it to respond more effectively to increasing demand.

Advertisement

The move represents a shift in the company’s operational scale, with manufacturing infrastructure becoming an increasingly important part of its growth strategy. Higher production capacity could enable Femenest to manage larger order volumes while creating greater control over its manufacturing processes.

Digital Identity Becomes a Growing Concern

Advertisement

Alongside its physical expansion, Femenest is dealing with a separate challenge in the digital space. The company has reported the presence of a fake website operating under a name similar to Femenest, which it says has created confusion among consumers and contributed to reports against its official website and social media accounts.

The company has also reported repeated disruptions to its Instagram presence. According to Femenest, its official Instagram account was disabled five times within a two-month period, which the company attributes to reporting activity arising from confusion between its legitimate digital presence and the similarly named website.

For a digital-first consumer brand, social media and its website are important channels for customer communication, product discovery and brand recognition. Disruptions to these channels can therefore create challenges beyond visibility, particularly when consumers encounter multiple platforms appearing to represent the same business.

Consumers can verify Femenest’s official online presence through www.femenest.com as the company works to differentiate its authorised channels from unauthorised or misleading platforms.

From Early-Stage Business to Rapid Scale

Femenest’s revenue progression provides an indication of how quickly its business has expanded. Revenue increased from ₹2 lakh in FY 2022-23 to ₹97 lakh in FY 2023-24, before reaching ₹1.7 crore in FY 2024-25. The company then recorded ₹6.2 crore in FY 2025-26.

The latest figures have coincided with increased investment in operational infrastructure, including the new manufacturing facility. With a stated capacity of more than 5,000 units per day, the company is building a production base intended to support its next stage of growth.

Balancing Growth With Brand Protection

The developments highlight a broader issue facing emerging consumer brands operating in an increasingly digital marketplace. As companies scale their customer base through websites and social platforms, maintaining a consistent and identifiable online presence becomes increasingly important.

For Femenest, manufacturing expansion and digital brand protection are developing alongside each other. While the new facility is intended to strengthen its ability to meet demand, the company is also working to reduce consumer confusion caused by unauthorised digital activity.