Fetus As A Patient: How Fetal Medicine Is Changing Pregnancy Care

Until a few decades ago, many health conditions affecting an unborn baby could only be identified after birth. Today, advances in fetal medicine are changing that reality. With sophisticated ultrasound technology, genetic testing and specialised procedures, doctors can assess a baby’s development, identify abnormalities and in selected cases, provide treatment while the baby is still in the womb.

This is a paradigm shift in how we approach prenatal care, moving beyond the health of the woman to include early identification and management of disorders that affect the unborn infant.

At the heart of this change is ultrasound. The first trimester nuchal translucency (11-13+6weeks) scan helps to assess the development of the baby, identify some severe anomalies and determine the risk of various chromosomal problems and hypertension in pregnancy.

While the detailed anomaly scan, performed between 19-24 weeks, examines the baby’s fully developed organs and its well-being. Other more intense scans can assess the baby’s heart, growth, and blood. Genetic tests, when needed, can also give information about some conditions, which is useful to parents and doctors.

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Perhaps the most remarkable progress lies in the ability to treat certain conditions before birth. For instance, fetal anaemia and its complications can be managed through a blood transfusion given directly to the baby inside the womb. For complex twin pregnancies, there are particular laser techniques that can help deal with conditions such as twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome.

Sometimes the rhythm disturbances of the foetal heart can be corrected by giving medicine to the mother. Such interventions need to be carefully checked by specialists and may only be used under certain circumstances. However, foetal medicine isn’t concerned with correcting every birth defect. Preparing for competent infant care, determining the safest time and location to give birth, and improving a number of other conditions are all possible outcomes of regular monitoring.

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Seeing a foetal medicine specialist may be necessary if you experience any of the following: anomalies in the foetus's structure, an increased chance of chromosomal disorders, problems with multiple pregnancies, poor foetal growth, etc. If there is any pertinent family history or if a foetal abnormality was present during a prior pregnancy, it is recommended to do a thorough evaluation. It’s also worth mentioning that asking for a consultation doesn’t mean that there’s anything wrong; it can help bring clarity, reassurance and access to expert aid.

As we observe FOGSI Fetus Day, the message for expectant parents is: early detection can open the door to better-informed decisions and in certain cases, life-changing treatment. Fetal medicine brings together expertise in diagnosis, intervention and newborn care, helping give every pregnancy the most informed and individualised care possible—before the baby takes its first breath.