Five Things to Verify Before You Open a Current Account for Your Business

When a new business is ready to open a current account, the instinct is to move quickly. The account is needed before operations can begin, and the faster the application is submitted and processed, the faster the business can start moving money. This urgency is understandable - but it is also the reason most businesses end up with an account that creates operational friction they did not anticipate.

Now that it is possible to open a current account online with most major banks and fintech providers, the speed of the application process has improved significantly. The evaluation process, however, has not always kept pace. Read on to understand five things worth verifying before you submit an application - because changing accounts later is more disruptive than choosing the right one initially.

1. Does it integrate with your payroll platform?

If your account cannot connect directly with your payroll software, salary disbursals will require a manual bank file upload every month. For a team of twenty employees, this is a manageable inconvenience. For a team of a hundred, it is a monthly risk event. Before you open a current account, confirm whether it integrates natively with the payroll platform you use - or intend to use.

2. Can payments be initiated via API?

As your business grows, the ability to trigger payments programmatically - based on defined business events rather than manual portal uploads - becomes increasingly valuable. An account without API access forces your team to execute every bulk payment manually, which does not scale. Verify whether the account you are considering supports API-based payment initiation before you commit to it.

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3. What does the authorization structure look like?

Most corporate current accounts require dual authorization for bulk payments - which means that payroll disbursals and large vendor payments can only proceed when two specific people are simultaneously available. This dependency is a structural bottleneck that becomes more problematic as your business scales. Understanding the authorization model before you open the account lets you design a payment workflow that does not collapse when one person is unavailable.

4. How does it handle reconciliation?

An account that does not connect with your accounting software requires your finance team to manually export transaction records and import them into your books. For businesses managing high volumes of outgoing payments, this manual reconciliation cycle is a significant and recurring time cost. Before you open a current account online, verify whether it integrates with your accounting platform - or whether reconciliation will be a permanent manual exercise.

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5. Does it provide real-time transaction visibility?

Traditional current accounts update balances at end of day. For a CFO managing cash position actively, this means decisions are made on information that is potentially hours out of date. If your business requires intraday cash visibility - which most businesses do as they scale - verify that the account you are considering updates transaction records in real time rather than at end of day.

How RazorpayX Approaches These Requirements

RazorpayX aims to offer a business current account that addresses each of these operational requirements - with a digital onboarding process designed to allow businesses to open a current account online without the branch visit overhead of traditional bank applications.

The platform seeks to integrate directly with payroll workflows, accounting software, and payout infrastructure - reducing the manual steps between payment decision and payment execution.

It is designed with an aim to support API-based payment initiation, real-time balance visibility, and configurable authorization structures that reflect actual team workflows rather than generic banking defaults.

To Sum Up