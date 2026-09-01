Flipkart Launches ‘Saarthi’ to Offer AI-Powered Ads Support to Sellers

Bengaluru: Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has announced the launch of ‘Saarthi’, an Ads Partner Program by Flipkart Ads that combines intelligent technology with expert agency support to provide sellers and brands access to professional advertising assistance at zero cost.

The program is built around two key pillars: an AI-powered campaign tool accessible to all sellers and a network of certified agency partners offering hands-on campaign management. With Saarthi, Flipkart Ads is taking another step towards democratising digital advertising and making professional advertising support accessible to businesses across sizes and stages.

The initiative comes in response to three key challenges consistently highlighted by sellers across India. Managing advertising campaigns often felt complex, getting started was not always straightforward, and understanding campaign performance and what was actually delivering results remained difficult.

Flipkart Ads developed Saarthi as a direct response to these challenges. Named after the Sanskrit word for ‘Charioteer’, the program is designed to help sellers navigate their advertising journey with greater ease and clarity.

Advertisement

As part of the program, globally trusted consultancies including Accenture and Dentsu have been equipped to support sellers, following a rigorous induction and deep integration into Flipkart’s proprietary ad-tech ecosystem in 2025. The agency partners can guide sellers from launching their first campaign to achieving sustained and measurable growth. Sellers and brands are matched with agency partners based on their business stage, growth objectives and advertising readiness.

The technology pillar of Saarthi is an AI-powered campaign dashboard, developed in collaboration with AtTheRate.ai. It brings campaign intelligence directly to every seller on the Flipkart platform. The dashboard brings together campaign and business performance metrics in a single view, while offering product-level (FSN) analysis, automated alerts, custom rule-setting and day-parting (ad-scheduling) capabilities.

Advertisement

Through conversational AI, sellers can identify underperforming campaigns, uncover optimisation opportunities and receive actionable recommendations. At the same time, sellers retain complete control over the decisions they make.

*Commenting on the launch, Vijay Iyer, Vice President, Flipkart Ads, said, *“No seller should be held back by a gap in advertising expertise or access to intelligent tools. Saarthi is built around how sellers actually need support, some through expert agency guidance, others through powerful tools they can use themselves, and many through both. What matters is that every seller gets access to actionable intelligence, while the choice of execution always remains with them.”

What sellers get through Saarthi:

AI-Powered Campaign Tool: Sellers get access to real-time, actionable campaign intelligence, product-level insights, automated alerts and recommendations, while retaining control over their campaigns.

Zero-Cost Agency Support: Partner consultancies provide end-to-end campaign management support.

Smarter Optimisation: Sellers benefit from regular campaign audits, budget and bidding optimisation, and product-level ROAS improvement.

Knowledge and Guidance: The program provides direct access to platform best practices and advanced analytics, supporting sellers with or without in-house marketing teams.

Business-Focused Efficiency: Sellers can choose between technology, agency support or a combination of both, allowing them to remain focused on running their businesses.

Kapil Tangri, Co-Founder, AtTheRate.ai,* said “The hardest part of building this wasn't the technology - it was making sure the insights were actionable, not just accurate. A seller doesn't need more data. They need to know what to do next. That's what we focused on, and Flipkart Ads program Saarthi gave us the right ecosystem to deliver it at scale. India’s seller growth potential is limitless and through this program AtTheRate is built to supercharge that SMB ecosystem."

Mehul Patel, owner, Provectus Healthcare from Ahmedabad,* said, “I used to spend more time worrying about my campaigns than actually running my business. I knew I was leaving money on the table but didn't know where. Saarthi changed that, not just the numbers, but the confidence that I actually understand what's working now.”

By combining technology with human expertise, Saarthi aims to help sellers and brands of all sizes unlock sustainable growth and achieve stronger business outcomes on the platform. For consumers, better-optimised advertising is expected to support more relevant product discovery and contribute to a higher-quality shopping experience on Flipkart.

About the Flipkart Group

The Flipkart Group is one of India’s leading digital commerce entities with a strong technology-first foundation and includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Cleartrip, and super.money.

Established in 2007, Flipkart has enabled millions of sellers, merchants and small businesses to participate in India’s digital commerce revolution. With a registered user base of more than 500 million, Flipkart’s marketplace offers over 150 million products across 80+ categories.

Today, there are over 1.4 million sellers on the platform, including Shopsy sellers. With a focus on empowering and delighting every Indian by delivering value through technology and innovation, Flipkart has pioneered services such as Cash on Delivery, No Cost EMI, Easy Returns and UPI payments.