Forbes India Features Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla's Vision to Bring Global Neurosurgery Closer to Home

Guntur: Advanced neurosurgical care has long been associated with India's largest metropolitan hospitals. A recent feature in Forbes India highlights how Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Founder and Chief Neurosurgeon of Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN) in Guntur, is working to change that narrative by building a neuroscience centre that combines international expertise with advanced medical technology in Andhra Pradesh.

The Forbes India feature chronicles Dr. Rao's journey from Andhra Medical College and Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences to advanced fellowship training in the United States across multiple neurosurgical subspecialties, including minimally invasive skull base surgery, pediatric neurosurgery, neuro-oncology, cerebrovascular and endovascular neurosurgery, and stereotactic radiosurgery.

Rather than continuing an international career, Dr. Rao returned to India with a mission to make sophisticated brain, spine and neurovascular treatments accessible closer to patients' homes.

Building World-Class Neuroscience Infrastructure in Guntur

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At the heart of that mission is Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences, developed as a dedicated neuroscience hospital equipped with technologies typically associated with larger tertiary centres.

The facility integrates:

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Hybrid Neuro Operation Theatre.

Biplane Neuro Cath Lab.

Stealth 8 neuronavigation.

Intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Advanced microsurgical and minimally invasive surgical systems.

4K Endoscopy

These technologies enable surgeons to combine microsurgical, endovascular and image-guided approaches depending on the patient's condition.

Recognition Through Research and Innovation

Dr. Rao's clinical work is closely linked with academic research. The Forbes India article highlights multiple recognitions received during 2026 for research in minimally invasive spine surgery, including Best Free Paper Awards at MISSABCON 2026 and PASMISSCON 2026, along with a Gold Medal at COSSCON 2026.

His research has also been presented at national neurosurgical conferences, reflecting an emphasis on evidence-based practice and continuous surgical innovation.

Why This Matters for Patients

The broader significance extends beyond one hospital. Many patients from smaller cities continue travelling hundreds of kilometres for complex neurological treatment. By creating advanced infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh, Dr. Rao's approach aims to reduce delays in accessing specialised care while expanding availability of minimally invasive brain and spine procedures.

The Forbes India feature describes this philosophy as "bringing global neurosurgical knowledge closer to home."

A Growing Focus on Precision Neurosurgery

Modern neurosurgery increasingly depends on precision technologies that improve surgical planning and intraoperative decision-making. Image guidance, neuromonitoring and minimally invasive approaches can help surgeons operate with greater anatomical accuracy while tailoring treatment to individual patients.

Dr. Rao says the long-term vision is not simply to perform complex surgeries, but to contribute to the evolution of neuroscience care through research, innovation and patient-centred clinical practice.

About Dr. Rao's Hospital