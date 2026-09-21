Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony of Adani Power’s 3,200 MW Assam Project

Over the past 5 years, I’ve been to Assam 40 times. But standing here today, right in the middle of all of you on this beautiful land, is a massive honour for me.

Assam’s true identity lies in the warmth of its people and their incredible willpower. Over the last few years, we’ve witnessed a huge shift across the entire Northeast. This region has always been famous for its stunning beauty and rich culture. But today, its identity has evolved way beyond that. Today, alongside its culture, the Northeast is emerging as a dynamic new powerhouse of economic growth, modern infrastructure and national mega-projects. And as the gateway to the Northeast, Assam is leading this change.

Under the visionary leadership of Honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji, and Honorable Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma ji, Assam has risen to become one of India’s most promising investment destinations.

Friends, I want to share a personal experience with you. When we first came to Assam, our goal was to contribute to its development but as we began working on the ground, new doors of opportunity kept opening for us.

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Throughout this journey, our enthusiasm was constantly fueled by Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma ji.

There is one specific quality of his that personally inspires me: he doesn’t want to see development just sitting on paper, files, or presentations—he wants to see it on the ground, as fast as possible. There is speed in his decisions, a real sense of urgency in his execution, and an incredible enthusiasm towards new ideas.

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Let me put it differently – Himanta Da’s energy and speed are completely Gen Z!

Even though he is the Chief Minister of Assam, the way he works makes it feel like he is the CEO of the state. He keeps an eye on the progress, timeline and delivery of every single project. And it is this exact combination that is supercharging the speed of Assam’s development.

Assam has shown the world how economic growth and ease of doing business can go hand-in-hand with social development and environmental responsibility. As investors, we see a government here that is ambitious, proactive, and fully committed to creating new opportunities for its people.

Last year, at the Rising Northeast Global Investors Summit, our Group Chairman, Shri Gautam Adani, announced that the Adani Group would invest up to ₹1 Lakh Crore in the Northeast over the next 10 years. Today, I am incredibly proud to share that work is already underway in Assam with an investment of nearly ₹80,000 Crore.

But to me, something even more important than the numbers is the commitment our Chairman made back then. He made it absolutely clear that in every single initiative of ours, local jobs, local entrepreneurship, and community engagement must come first. That is the true spirit of Viksit Bharat 2047.

With that exact mindset, we have gathered here today, not just to lay the foundation stone of a power plant but to lay the foundation of new opportunities for the future of Assam.

The upcoming 3,200 MW Thermal Power Project by Adani Power represents an investment of ₹48,000 Crore. In just a few years, this project will become the largest power generation asset in the Northeast. It will fuel industries, give businesses the power to scale, and help bring affordable electricity to homes.

Building this project will bring together thousands of workers, engineers, technicians, contractors, and suppliers. It will spark massive economic activity for local businesses. The youth will find excellent jobs close to home, and the communities living around the project will be our partners in this progress.

In fact, we’ve already conducted 4 to 5 job drives here, and 4,500 local youth from Assam have already been hired! The Adani Group’s businesses in Assam will generate around 40,000 direct and indirect job opportunities for the people here.

And this is just the beginning. As we grow in Assam, opportunities for local youth will grow with us. Our goal is to ensure that more and more local talent becomes an active part of this growth journey.

But our commitment to Assam is not limited to thermal power. Assam is blessed with breathtaking natural geography, abundant water resources, renewable energy potential and a highly strategic location.

I truly believe that in the coming years, Assam won't just generate energy for its own needs—it will become a major energy hub, powering the security of the entire nation. You could say that Assam has the potential to become the “Battery of India.”

We are also handling the development and operation of Guwahati’s Airport. This airport isn't just a transit point for travelers; it is the vital gateway of the Northeast, connecting people to businesses, markets and the global economy. Today, the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport stands at the center stage of our national imagination.

Our vision is clear: the gateway to a fast-growing, new Assam must move at exactly same speed. As part of this vision, we are developing Guwahati Airport City into a mixed-use commercial hub. In the first phase, we are building two hotels—one premium and one midscale—alongside vibrant retail, food, beverage, and entertainment zones.

Our journey in Assam is not limited to power and airports. It spans across diverse sectors—from Smart Meters and Cement to Connectivity and MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) services. Our businesses might be different, but our purpose is the same: to build high-quality infrastructure that accelerates growth and creates long-term value for local communities.

Friends, My connection with Assam isn't just about work—it comes straight from the heart. I have felt the incredible warmth and hospitality of the people here up close. Honestly, Assam has become a second home for me.

Guided by this very sense of belonging, the Adani Foundation has been working hand-in-hand with local communities across Assam.

During the recent devastating floods, when families in Sivasagar and Dhemaji were facing incredibly tough times, our teams reached the most remote villages. For me, this wasn’t just a relief operation; it was our responsibility to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our people in their difficult times.

In Kamrup, we are focusing on grassroots transformation through education, healthcare, livelihood and skill development to bring a real, tangible change to daily lives.

Education, in particular, is extremely close to my heart. Seeing 414 children studying and thriving at the Guwahati Airport School is incredibly special to me. Many of them are first-generation learners. I want these children to have the exact same opportunities to dream big and achieve those dreams as we want for our own kids.

To the people of Assam, I want to say this: We are not here just to do business. We are a part of your family and your community. We are here as one of your own, to grow together with you.

Your trust means everything to us. We will stand by Assam through every challenge, and we will celebrate every step of your success. Assam is no longer just a project destination on a map—it is our home, and its people are like our own.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for standing with us and helping us turn this vision into reality.

Thank you very much!

Jai Hind.