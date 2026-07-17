Fragrance Queen Almas Anfar Kathuria Brings An Epic Gen Z Twist To Her Family Dynasty

Okay, perfume people, Almas Anfar Kathuria is all set to cause a full-blown fragrance frenzy. The third-generation perfumer behind Al Anfar Perfumes has a sweet, colorful, adorable offering in the works. This is perfume served loud and loaded with uniqueness at its core.

Her family history goes all the way back to 1950, the year Haji Anfar Ali founded Al Anfar Perfumes. Shahid Anfar Ali later expanded the brand’s GCC footprint. Almas has inherited a fragrance dynasty, and she is giving its next chapter a youthful attitude made for a fresh crowd.

Now, let’s discuss this scent menu, as it is absolutely scrumptious: Chocolate Oud, Strawberry, Caramel, and Espresso. Excuse us? That lineup is ready to turn perfume shelves into a dessert fantasy. These creations bring sweetness and more than enough vivaciousness to inspire an immediate meltdown.

Listen, Almas is all about Gen Z. She is on top of everything, completely understanding what perfume matches an outfit, announces a mood, completes an aesthetic, and earns a starring role in a vanity photo. Her collection taps into that obsession. Cute names matter, and so does the vial. So, expect her new line of fragrances to be blissfully delicious from the first spritz, all encased in purely whimsical packaging.

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On top of this, Almas does have a seven-day mini fragrance concept coming out soon, so you better stay tuned. The idea features seven small bottles inspired by the days of the week. Feeling fun and flirty on a Monday? She has the perfect scent for it! Maybe you are channeling your inner diva on a Wednesday? No worries, this is fully locked in. At the end of the day, personality switches are covered because committing to one scent every day is utterly boring.

Affordable luxury is also part of the vision. A beautiful fragrance should work as a birthday present, celebratory treat, spontaneous purchase, or tiny reward after surviving a chaotic week. Almas is creating a one-of-a-kind experience that younger beauty fans can collect, photograph, gift, and obsess over without breaking the bank.

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