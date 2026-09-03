From 2,700+ Concerts To Creating Livelihoods: Supratiek Shyamal Ghosh Honoured With 26th Mother Teresa International Award In Singapore

Singapore: Indian singer-songwriter, composer and live performer Supratiek Shyamal Ghosh, founder of Alive India and frontman of Aurko – The Rising Sun, has received the 26th Mother Teresa International Award in Singapore on 26 August 2026. The honour marks his **first international Change Maker recognition and celebrates a 26-year musical journey that has evolved from creating music to creating opportunities and livelihoods through music.

The prestigious award was presented at Alumni House – The Legacy, Singapore, in the presence of National Award-winning and acclaimed personalities including legendary filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, actresses Padmini Kolhapure, Rituparna Sengupta and Seema Biswas, educationist TH Ireland, Chairman of the Mother Teresa International Award Committee, and nationally acclaimed fashion designer Jaya Misra, along with members of Singapore's Indian and Bengali cultural community.

For Supratiek, the recognition goes beyond his personal musical journey. His guiding philosophy, “Changing Lives Through Music”, and his “Sing to Save” mission seek to create sustainable opportunities for singers, musicians, composers, creators, technicians and the wider professional ecosystem that keeps India's music and live-entertainment industry moving.

Founded by Supratiek in 2000, Aurko has grown into a significant independent and live-music presence, with published profiles documenting 2,700+ concerts across 70+ cities in India and internationally. Twenty-six years on, his journey has moved decisively from the stage to a larger cultural and economic ecosystem.

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That change began organisationally in 2010 with Alive India. What started as an effort to connect talent with opportunity has developed into an artist-led music, media and cultural ecosystem comprising Alive India Studio, Alive India In Concert, Alive India Rockstars and Alive India Music Foundation, covering live performance, recording, content creation, artist development and music-led social impact.

The philosophy is encapsulated in a simple progression:

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I → US | ME → WE | BAND → BRAND | STUDIO → STAGE | TALENT → OPPORTUNITY | PASSION → PROFESSION | MUSIC → LIVELIHOOD

Supratiek believes every performance has an economic chain behind it—singers, musicians, backing vocalists, composers, arrangers, recording engineers, sound and lighting professionals, AV technicians, stage and truss crews, production teams and numerous other professionals. Through Alive India, he has sought to strengthen that ecosystem and create a source of sustenance and dignified livelihood for **hundreds of young and emerging talents.

His “Sing to Save” philosophy therefore goes beyond charity. A concert creates work; a recording creates professional opportunities; brand collaborations open new audiences; and artist-development platforms can turn talent and passion into sustainable careers.

His larger aspiration is captured in the phrase:

ROTI • KAPDA • MAKAAN • MUSIC • AUR ROZGAAR

The Mother Teresa International Award, instituted by the All India Minorities and Weaker Sections Council (AIMWSC), is now in its 26th year and recognises individuals whose contributions reflect compassion and the larger objective of creating a better society.

For Supratiek, receiving the honour in Singapore also reinforces another dimension of his work—taking Indian music, creativity and cultural expression to audiences beyond India while creating platforms at home for India's next generation of talent.

“The award may carry my name. The purpose carries thousands of names. Music gave me a voice. My responsibility today is to use that voice so that more singers, musicians, creators, technicians and people behind every performance can be heard, seen and, most importantly, find dignified work through music.”

He adds, “I went to Singapore to receive an award. I returned carrying a bigger responsibility. If this recognition makes our purpose more heard, more seen, more searched and more found, I hope that visibility ultimately translates into opportunities for people who deserve to make a dignified living through music.”

From one singer to Aurko, from Aurko to Alive India, and from performance to a wider cultural and livelihood ecosystem, Supratiek's 26-year journey reflects a simple belief:

SING TO SAVE.

CHANGING LIVES THROUGH MUSIC.