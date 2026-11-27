By: Dr. Vivek Pathak, Founder Director, NIPS Institute of Hotel Management

For students, a career in hospitality begins with a simple interest in food, travel, or the joy of meeting people. What they may not realize at the start is how far that interest can take them. The hospitality industry has changed a lot over the years. With that change, the opportunities have grown too. For students in Eastern India, this shift has opened doors to building careers both inside the country and across the globe.

At NIPS Institute of Hotel Management, this evolving perspective on hospitality careers has always been a part of the learning journey. Established in 1993, the institute has been preparing students for an industry where practical knowledge, people skills and the ability to adapt matter as much as academic qualifications.

A Career That Goes Beyond the Hotel

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Hospitality is often linked with hotels and restaurants. The truth is, the industry reaches much further. Cruise liners, airlines, luxury resorts, event companies and international food service businesses all need trained hospitality professionals. This has changed how students see hotel management as a career path. Many are now exploring options that would have seemed rare ten years ago. Some dream of working on a cruise ship. Others are drawn to arts, guest relations or managing hospitality operations in global markets. What ties all these paths together is the need for service awareness, hands-on experience and the ability to work well with people.

At NIPS, students get introduced to these parts of hospitality through classroom learning and real-world training. They learn about kitchen operations, guest interactions and how the industry works beyond books. This experience helps them see the picture.

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Learning That Opens Doors

Hospitality education has many important parts and one of those parts is preparing students for the world. No two days are quite the same. Working with guests, managing teams and handling situations all require confidence and much of that confidence comes with experience. International exposure can make this learning more meaningful.

At NIPS, students have opportunities to gain experience through international internships and training programmes. These experiences allow students to understand how hospitality operates in parts of the world and what working in a global environment involves.

For a student stepping into an environment for the first time, experience goes beyond work. Experience is also an opportunity to grow. Adapting to a culture, working with people from varied backgrounds and understanding new service standards can shape both personal and professional development.

Over the years, NIPS alumni have built careers across the hospitality industry, taking up roles with leading hospitality brands, cruise lines and food service organisations. Their journeys reflect the directions a hospitality career can take and the opportunities that open up when students are equipped with the right skills and experience.

Taking Eastern India's Talent to the World

Eastern India has a growing group of people who are interested in hospitality. The region has talent and potential. The challenge is making sure students get the right training and the right opportunities to reach their goals. For NIPS, the focus is on helping students build a foundation. That foundation can support them no matter where their careers lead. Technical knowledge is important. So are communication, discipline, teamwork and the ability to understand people from different cultures. These qualities matter a lot in an industry where the guest experience often depends on the details.

As hospitality keeps changing, the idea of a career is also changing. It’s no longer about reaching a certain position in a hotel. It could mean managing a hospitality operation, starting a culinary business or building a career across many countries. For students from Eastern India, the world of hospitality offers possibilities. With the right guidance and real experience, that journey can begin right at home.