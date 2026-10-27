From Festive Aid to Lifelong Support: Parth Gautam Foundation’s ‘Har Ghar Diwali 3.0’ Reaches 850 Beneficiaries in Just 22 Days

Bareilly: What began as an initiative to spread festive happiness among underprivileged families is now evolving into a long-term social welfare commitment. The Parth Gautam Foundation’s flagship ‘Har Ghar Diwali 3.0’ campaign has already reached 850 beneficiaries in just 22 days, providing need-based assistance across healthcare, education, essential household requirements and access to government welfare schemes.

With an ambitious target of reaching 2,000 beneficiaries during this year’s campaign, the Foundation is expanding both the scale and scope of its grassroots outreach. However, the most significant development this year is not merely the number of people being supported, but a fundamental shift in its approach. Moving beyond one-time festive assistance, the Foundation has committed to extending lifelong, need-based support to beneficiary families, ensuring that their association with the initiative does not end with Diwali.

Now in its third edition, Har Ghar Diwali has grown considerably from supporting 500 beneficiaries last year to setting a target of 2,000 this year, representing a fourfold expansion in its outreach ambition. The initiative is increasingly focused on understanding the individual challenges faced by economically disadvantaged households and providing support that addresses their everyday needs.

Over the past 22 days, the Foundation has reached beneficiaries requiring different forms of intervention. For individuals facing healthcare challenges, the campaign has focused on facilitating medical assistance, including support for consultations, medicines and treatment-related requirements. Recognising that healthcare expenses can place a significant financial burden on vulnerable households, the initiative seeks to help families access necessary medical care.

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Education remains another important pillar of the campaign. Through its outreach, the Foundation is identifying children from financially constrained backgrounds who require educational assistance, including school supplies, learning materials and other academic necessities. The objective is to ensure that financial difficulties do not become barriers to children’s educational development.

The campaign has also been addressing essential household requirements, providing support for everyday necessities, including food provisions, clothing and other basic amenities. Rather than adopting a uniform distribution model, the initiative focuses on understanding the specific requirements of families and extending assistance accordingly.

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Another important dimension of Har Ghar Diwali 3.0 is helping eligible individuals and families access government welfare schemes and public services. This includes assistance with documentation, application processes and awareness of available government benefits, helping bridge the gap between existing welfare provisions and those who may face difficulties accessing them.

What distinguishes this year’s campaign is its commitment to ensuring that the support does not end after the initial intervention. Families reached through Har Ghar Diwali can continue approaching the Foundation for assistance whenever they face genuine needs in the future, whether related to healthcare, children’s education, household essentials or access to government welfare services. The initiative seeks to establish a lasting support relationship with beneficiaries, rather than treating their needs as a one-time festive responsibility.

Speaking about the campaign’s progress and long-term vision, Mr. Parth Gautam, Founder and President of the Parth Gautam Foundation and Pro Chancellor of Invertis University, said, “Reaching 850 people in just 22 days is encouraging, but for us, the real measure of success is not simply how many people we help during Diwali. It is how many lives we can continue to make a difference in, even after the celebrations are over. This year, we have made a conscious decision that our responsibility towards these families will not end with the campaign. If a child needs educational assistance six months from now, if an elderly person requires medical support next year, or if a family needs help accessing a government scheme, we want them to know that they can still turn to us. Our vision is to build relationships that last a lifetime, not assistance that lasts a festival.”

The campaign also marks a significant evolution in the Foundation’s grassroots engagement strategy. By engaging directly with communities, identifying household-level challenges and extending assistance across multiple welfare categories, Har Ghar Diwali is gradually developing into a platform for sustained community support.

Led by 24-year-old Parth Gautam, the initiative draws inspiration from the vision of his father, Dr. Umesh Gautam, Mayor of Bareilly and Chancellor of Invertis University. Through the campaign, the Foundation is seeking to translate the spirit of community service into meaningful, long-term interventions for underserved families.

Having reached 850 beneficiaries within the first 22 days, the Foundation continues its outreach towards the 2,000-beneficiary target. Beyond achieving this numerical milestone, its larger ambition is to create a dependable support system that families can approach long after the festive season has concluded.

As Har Ghar Diwali 3.0 progresses, the Foundation hopes to reinforce a larger message: the true spirit of Diwali is not limited to illuminating homes for one evening, but lies in helping families build brighter futures for years to come.

About Parth Gautam Foundation