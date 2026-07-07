From Financial Products to Financial Goals: How Fincart Is Redefining Wealth Management

Over the past decade, India’s financial ecosystem has undergone a significant transformation. From fixed deposits to growing market-linked products, people are participating in wealth creation more than ever. Increased digital adoption, growing retail participation, and easier access to investment products have expanded opportunities for investors.

Yet Tanwir Alam, Founder & CEO of Fincart, opines that access to financial products alone does not automatically translate into better financial outcomes. “The issue today is no longer the availability of products, but helping people understand how those products fit into their broader financial journey,” he said.

Moving Beyond “Where Should I Invest?”

“Most platforms answer the question, ‘Where should I invest?’ We focus on answering a more important question—'How do I achieve my financial goals?’ said Tanwir Alam, Founder & CEO, Fincart.

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Positioning itself as India's Financial Copilot, the company aims to move beyond traditional transaction-led investing by combining financial planning, AI-led personalization, and long-term goal management within one ecosystem.

He added that India does not need another investment platform; rather, it requires a decision-making platform.

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Competing Beyond Transactions

The wealth-tech industry today comprises multiple models. While some platforms focus heavily on reach or quality solutions, traditional wealth managers continue to prioritize highly personalized advisory services.

Fincart believes the future lies somewhere in between.

Instead of competing on transaction speed or product offerings, the company says its approach begins with understanding a user's goals, timeline, and financial circumstances before recommending investment solutions.

“We are trying to combine the reach of a fintech platform with the depth of a wealth manager,” Alam explains.

Building an Integrated Financial Ecosystem

The company's business model has expanded from just investments to include a wider range of financial services like goal planning, retirement planning, insurance, and tax and estate planning, using options like mutual funds, health insurance, PMS, AIFs, and other investment choices. Fincart aims to position itself as a one-stop financial ecosystem.

The company's business model focuses on building long-term relationships rather than one-time transactions. On this, Alam said, “We aim to become growth partners for our users because when they progress financially, we grow alongside them.”

Financial Awareness is Growing, but so is Noise

Retail participation has indeed increased significantly over recent years, but Alam believes that awareness and informed decision-making are not necessarily the same thing. While social media has made financial information easily accessible, that information without context can easily be misleading or misinterpreted.

Alam explains that financial decisions should be driven by goals and suitability rather than trends or short-term narratives to avoid any kind of trap. He also notes that market volatility remains a constant part of investing, and investors should avoid reacting emotionally to short-term movements.

“Hence, instead of trying to predict market movements and react, investors should stay focused on their goals, invest with discipline, and think long term," he added.

Beyond Investing: The Next Phase of Wealth Management

“The future of wealth management lies beyond investing. Customers increasingly want one platform that understands their financial lives holistically and helps them make better decisions,” said Alam.

As customer expectations evolve, the industry itself is expected to move beyond individual investment products toward broader financial wellness ecosystems.

Fincart sees that future users will increasingly look for intelligent platforms that can help them protect wealth, build assets, and fund long-term aspirations such as retirement planning, children's education, and financial security.