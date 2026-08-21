From Gujarat to Georgia: Indian Founder Builds a $200M+ American E Commerce Company From Scratch  

Nishant Shah started Group Bayport from a practical problem he faced while running a car wash business in a U.S. mall. Local print shops closed before he got off work, and bulk order requirements made no sense for a small business like his. He realized that if he was facing this problem, thousands of other small and medium businesses could be facing the same problem, too. He thought, what if someone could provide design, print and delivery all under the same roof, through a seamless online experience? That question became the foundation of Group Bayport.

Shah, an entrepreneur who moved from Gujarat, India, to build a business in the United States, has grown Group Bayport into a $200 million-plus custom-products company demonstrating the growing influence of Indian-origin founders in the American technology and e-commerce landscape.

Group Bayport's vision is to empower expressions through custom products for businesses, homes, and individuals. "We believe that everyone has something to say, and the objects they choose should say it for them. Group Bayport allows people to reinforce their authentic self-expression through their surroundings," said Nishant Shah, Founder & CEO, Group Bayport. The company's custom DNA allows it to serve different audiences through distinct brands, all powered by the same parent infrastructure. The group operates a portfolio of 12 brands including BannerBuzz, Best of Signs, Covers & All, Neon Earth, Tarps & All, and PatioHQ. The structure enables it to offer personalization at scale through a vertically integrated model spanning in-house design, production, and fulfillment.

After the U.S., the firm marked its expansion to Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand amongst other nations. Along with this expansion, it has also helped Group Bayport in garnering engineering professionals across India, the United States, and the United Kingdom. All these factors have made Group Bayport a high growth and profitable ecommerce company which is rare in hypercompetitive consumer e-commerce space over the years.

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In the signage and display segment, BannerBuzz operates as a global premium brand, while Best of Signs caters to people needing signage in 48 hours. On the other hand, Covers and All, in its 10th year of operations in the U.S., specializes in custom-made protective covers, while PatioHQ is a lifestyle brand that offers premium patio furniture, shade solutions and custom cushions made to order, featuring popular Sunbrella® fabrics engineered for extreme conditions such as heavy rains, coastal winds, desert heat. Neon Earth is a personalized home decor brand, offering personalized wall art, tapestries, wallpapers, rugs, pillows, and curtains.

Group Bayport has also pursued an aggressive M&A strategy to deepen its capabilities. In 2024, it took over NorthCape, a Chicago-based company, and acquired a majority stake in Optamark, a Connecticut-based firm, significantly expanding the company's e-commerce reach.

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Before that, in 2019, it had acquired Giant Media for helping small and medium businesses with their signage needs and Vivyx Printing which deals in posters, art and canvas prints.