From Historic Bonds to Future Investment: Rashied Doekhi Urges Deeper India–Suriname Cooperation

Suriname’s Presidential Advisor, Rashied Doekhi, is advocating for a renewed and strategic partnership between Suriname and India. More than twenty years after his first trip to New Delhi, the veteran politician still fondly remembers Indian hospitality, the timeless appeal of Hindi music, and the aroma of freshly baked naan. His personal connection to India is deep, having visited the country twice and even sharing a stage with the legendary playback singer Mahendra Kapoor during a performance in Suriname. Describing India as an "elder brother," Doekhi believes it is time to upgrade their historic relationship into one defined by concrete economic engagement, mutual investment, and institutional cooperation.

As a senior figure in Suriname’s National Democratic Party, Doekhi frequently reflects on the enduring solidarity between the two nations. He recalled that Suriname's president attended the funeral of former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991, noting that Suriname has never forgotten India's friendship during its own turbulent times.

Recently, Doekhi expressed deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government for the May 2026 visit of External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar. This landmark visit, which commemorated fifty years of diplomatic relations, marked the first time an Indian External Affairs Minister traveled to Suriname and brought renewed energy to their bilateral cooperation.

Domestically, Suriname is focused on recovery and growth under the leadership of President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons, who was inaugurated on July 16, 2025, and has just completed her first year in office. Doekhi noted that the current government is working step-by-step to restore public confidence and stability, prioritizing essential areas like food security, healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

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Choosing not to dwell on past disputes from previous administrations, he emphasized that the administration's sole objective is shaping a better future for the country. While Suriname is rich in natural wealth, Doekhi pointed out that the nation does not suffer from a lack of resources, but rather urgently needs institutional strength, sound management, and global expertise to truly harness its potential for all citizens.

To achieve this national progress, Doekhi sees India and its global diaspora as crucial allies. He stressed that Suriname needs more than just financial backing; it requires India's institutional knowledge, technology, and technical capabilities. The vast network of the global Indian diaspora can also play a major role by connecting Suriname with international investors and markets.

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