From Mineral Wealth to National Strength: India Builds the Full Chain

India’s modern economy is built on minerals long before the finished product reaches a citizen. Iron ore enters steel. Limestone becomes cement. Copper carries power. Graphite supports batteries. Uranium supports nuclear energy. The same mineral base also supports railways, housing, defence and advanced technology. Mineral security is therefore not a narrow sectoral issue. It is part of national capability.

A decade of transparent expansion created the base

Transparent auctions introduced in 2015 opened mineral allocation to wider participation. More than 720 mineral blocks have been auctioned and 105 are operational. Coal has 141 auctioned mines, with 23 operating. Around 300 bidders have participated and 337 companies hold mining leases.

The production base expanded with it. Coal output crossed one billion tonnes for two consecutive years. Non-coal production nearly tripled from 2014. Exploration grew around 200 times. Around 1,200 working mines generated approximately ₹2.32 lakh crore in royalty, while roughly 100 operational auctioned mines generated around ₹96,000 crore in premium.

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The strength of the model lies in the States

Annual State mineral revenue rose from ₹25,206 crore in 2014-15 to ₹1,14,549 crore in 2025-26, an increase of 354 per cent. Over twelve years, ₹7,67,548 crore accrued to the States. Their share of mineral revenue rose from 60.24 per cent to 88.53 per cent. Major mining States received more than ₹5 lakh crore from FY 2015-16 to FY 2025-26, compared with around ₹82,000 crore for the Centre.

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This is cooperative federalism expressed through productive assets. States receive royalty and auction premium, participate through DMF and GST-linked flows, and retain authority over nearly 50 minor minerals within the existing framework. The Fourteenth Finance Commission’s increase in the States’ share of divisible central taxes from 32 per cent to 42 per cent reinforces the same broad direction.

Odisha demonstrates what national capability looks like on the ground

Odisha has auctioned 79 mineral blocks and brought 34 into operation, the highest operational tally in the country. Around ₹87,000 crore in auction premium accrued to the State between FY 2020-21 and FY 2025-26. Another 45 blocks form a major future pipeline. Around 600 mining leases cover nearly 1,00,000 hectares, with approximately 130 to 140 mines working at a given time.

The national lesson is clear. Geological wealth becomes economic strength only when it is converted into dependable production. An operating mine supplies industry, sustains jobs, generates State revenue and adds to district resources.

The 2026 framework gives the next phase a common horizon

Parliament passed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2026 on 13 August 2026. Presidential assent followed on 17 August 2026. The Act has come into force on 22nd August, 2026. It defines mineral-bearing land and inserts Section 9D into the MMDR Act 1957. State levies on mineral rights and mineral-bearing lands will follow conditions prescribed by the Central Government.

Mining presently carries around 14 categories of taxes, charges, fees and statutory payments. Royalty, auction premium, DMF, NMET and the State share of GST continue. A common reference point matters because mines and the infrastructure around them are planned for the long term. Predictability strengthens the ability of States, operators and lenders to plan on the same horizon.

A large import market can become more Indian value

India imported minerals worth ₹10,12,529 crore in FY 2025-26, including industrial minerals worth ₹1,18,330 crore. Copper ores accounted for ₹52,670 crore, phosphorite ₹16,410 crore, iron ore ₹11,115 crore, manganese ₹10,872 crore, limestone ₹7,085 crore, bauxite ₹4,822 crore and chromite ₹753 crore.

India already ranks fourth globally in iron ore, second in limestone, third in zinc and fifth in bauxite. Graphite and uranium extend the mineral story into batteries, semiconductors, defence and nuclear power. More domestic exploration, mining and processing can therefore strengthen both the familiar economy of infrastructure and the strategic economy of the future.

The national dividend must reach the last mile

Jharkhand has collected around ₹19,000 crore through District Mineral Foundations across all 24 districts. Nationally, 656 DMFs, including 106 in aspirational districts, direct royalty-linked resources towards roads, schools, healthcare and drinking water. Non-coal mining supports more than one crore direct and indirect jobs, while coal supports more than 25 lakh.

The 2024 Supreme Court decisions created a pathway for transactions from 1 April 2005, with payments spread over twelve years from 1 April 2026 and interest relief for the earlier period. The amended law treats amounts already deposited with or recovered by a State as settled and sets the framework for future levies. NMDC has linked predictability with operations, new mines, investment planning and capacity growth.