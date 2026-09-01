From Sonu Sood & Sanjay Dutt To Harikesh Patel: Voices Of Compassion Rise For Flood-Hit Nepal

New Delhi: As Nepal confronts the devastating impact of the recent floods, an outpouring of concern and compassion has emerged from across the region. Among those expressing solidarity is Suchi Group Founder Harikesh Patel, who has extended his deepest condolences to the victims and families affected by the tragedy.

The disaster has left communities facing immense loss, displacement and uncertainty, with families mourning loved ones and many people still waiting for news of those who remain missing.

Patel said the human cost of the disaster goes far beyond statistics.

“Every life lost is a family that has lost a loved one, a future that has been disrupted and a story that will never be the same,” Patel said. “My deepest condolences go to every family that has suffered an unimaginable loss. My prayers are with those who are still waiting for their loved ones and with everyone working tirelessly on the ground.”

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His message comes amid broader expressions of humanitarian concern from public figures, including Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt, as attention remains focused on the scale of devastation in Nepal.

For Patel, moments of crisis are a reminder that humanity must transcend borders, professions and differences.

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“When tragedy strikes, we cannot look at it merely as something happening somewhere else. Behind every number is a human being, a family and a community,” he said.

The Suchi Group founder also paid tribute to rescue teams, volunteers, medical professionals, security personnel and local communities involved in relief and rescue operations.

“These are the moments when compassion becomes more important than anything else. Those who are fortunate enough to have resources and influence also have a responsibility to stand with people when they need support the most,” Patel said.

Patel expressed hope that Nepal will emerge from the tragedy with renewed strength and resilience.

“I pray for strength for the families who have lost their loved ones, courage for the rescue workers and hope for everyone whose life has been turned upside down. Nepal has shown remarkable resilience time and again, and I believe its people will rebuild and rise once again.”

As relief efforts continue, Harikesh Patel and Suchi Group extend their solidarity to the people of Nepal, offering prayers for the victims and strength to those facing the aftermath of the floods.