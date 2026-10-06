From Store Cameras To SOPs: Where AI Is Creating New Efficiencies In Retail

The role of Artificial Intelligence in retail is expanding beyond online recommendations and automated customer service. Physical stores are also beginning to use AI to address some of their most practical challenges, including security, customer movement, operational monitoring, and maintaining consistent execution across locations.

For brick-and-mortar retailers, the value of AI increasingly lies in its ability to convert everyday store activity into measurable insights.

Making Existing CCTV Smarter

Retail stores already generate large amounts of visual information through their CCTV networks. Traditionally, that footage has largely been used after an incident occurs. AI-powered computer vision changes the role of these cameras by enabling retailers to analyze what is happening inside the store in real time.

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AI video analytics can help identify footfall patterns, customer dwell times, occupancy levels, and queue lengths. Retailers can use this information to understand how customers move through their stores and identify areas where operational changes may be required.

For example, footfall and dwell-time data can provide insights into how shoppers interact with different parts of a store, while queue monitoring can help teams respond when checkout areas become congested.

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AI-based surveillance can also contribute to loss prevention by generating alerts around potentially suspicious activity.

Transline Technologies Limited’s StorePulse is an example of this technology being applied to physical retail environments.

StorePulse is a camera-agnostic AI-driven video analytics platform that works with existing CCTV networks. Instead of requiring retailers to make expensive hardware replacements, it uses computer vision to analyze existing surveillance feeds.

The platform provides measurable information such as real-time footfall, customer dwell times, queue lengths, and occupancy tracking. These capabilities can help retailers improve store layouts, optimize operations, and introduce automated loss prevention alerts.

AI Beyond Surveillance

While video analytics can provide visibility into what is happening inside a store, retailers also need systems that help them manage what their teams are doing across locations.

For multi-store brands, maintaining SOPs and visual merchandising standards can become increasingly complicated as the number of locations grows.

Amply approaches this problem by replacing fragmented processes involving paper checklists, Excel sheets, and messaging applications with a unified digital platform.

The platform provides multi-store and visual merchandising teams with real-time operational visibility. Recurring SOP tracking, digital store audits, and cross-location communication can all be managed through the platform.

Its Image AI functionality can automatically identify visual merchandising non-compliances, while AI-driven email summaries help management teams identify weaker performance areas.

This can give retail leadership a clearer view of execution without requiring teams to rely entirely on manual reporting.

Building More Visible Retail Operations

The common thread between AI video analytics and AI-powered operational platforms is visibility.

Retailers can use video intelligence to understand customer movement and store activity, while operational platforms can provide visibility into SOP compliance and execution across locations.

Solutions such as StorePulse from Transline Technologies Limited and Amply demonstrate how AI can address different layers of the physical retail ecosystem.