From Technology Leader To Acclaimed Sci-Fi Author: The Extraordinary Journey Of Sudhir R Nambiar

A successful career in technology was not the end of the road for Sudhir R. Nambiar. After 27 years in the industry, including professional associations with global organisations such as General Electric (GE) and Hewlett Packard (HP Inc/HPE), he found himself entering an entirely different world — one shaped by imagination, storytelling and the mysteries of space.

Nambiar's journey as an author began during a career sabbatical, taken to focus on family commitments. What could have been simply a pause from corporate life instead became an opportunity to pursue a passion he had carried since childhood.

A voracious reader, Nambiar grew up reading authors including Dan Brown, Isaac Asimov, Amish Tripathi, Agatha Christie, Erle Stanley Gardner and Stephen King. His fascination with space exploration further fuelled his imagination.

During his sabbatical, he began turning the ideas he had carried in his mind into stories.

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His son, who shares his love for reading, became his first reader and most candid critic. His encouragement played an important role in helping Nambiar refine his manuscripts and eventually take the step towards publishing.

Building A World Beyond Earth

That journey resulted in the Mission Mars Trilogy — The Mangalyaan Protocol, The Crimson Divide and The Jezero Cipher.

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The trilogy takes readers from an ambitious Indian mission to Mars to a conflict that could determine the future of an entire planet.

The Mangalyaan Protocol places India at the centre of a high-stakes race against global superpowers, bringing together space exploration, technology and geopolitical intrigue. The Crimson Divide moves the story beyond reaching Mars, exploring the challenges of humanity's first colony as scarcity, political conflict and internal divisions begin to threaten its survival.

The trilogy reaches its most expansive stage with The Jezero Cipher, where an ancient intelligence beneath the Martian surface and an intergalactic conflict raise the stakes from survival to the fate of an entire world.

Nambiar's storytelling, however, is not limited to the future.

His standalone thriller The Ashtadasa Code takes readers into India's ancient mysteries, combining cybersecurity, mythology, archaeology and history. The story follows Maya Rao as she investigates her father's mysterious murder and uncovers a trail connected to the Bhagavad Gita, ancient Indian sites and a powerful relic.

A New Chapter That Is Already Gaining Recognition

Nambiar's transition from technology professional to author has also begun attracting attention.

He has been recognised as India's First Sci-Fi Thriller Author, while The Mangalyaan Protocol has achieved a #2 bestseller ranking on Amazon in the Sci-Fi category. He has also received the Bharat Excellence Award by Bharat Guild.

In 2026, his literary journey has continued to gather recognition. He was featured as an author by The Literature Today in June 2026, featured at BookBrew Literature Fest 2026, and rated among the Top Influential Authors in August 2026 by The Literature Today. He has also been named among India's Most Influential Authors & Thought Leaders by Forbes India.

For someone who spent nearly three decades in technology, the transition is an unusual one. But Nambiar's professional background has also become part of what he brings to his fiction, an understanding of technology combined with a lifelong fascination with science, space and storytelling.

Today, based in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Nambiar continues to explore these ideas through his writing.

His journey is a reminder that reinvention can happen at any stage of life. A 27-year career in technology did not close the door on another ambition; it gave Nambiar the experience to approach it from an entirely different perspective.

From software programming and corporate leadership to creating worlds on Mars and uncovering ancient mysteries, Sudhir R. Nambiar has taken an unconventional route into literature — and his stories invite readers to travel with him.

His books are currently available through Amazon and White Falcon Publishing (WPS Store).

About Sudhir R. Nambiar

Sudhir R. Nambiar is a former IT professional and science-fiction thriller author based in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. With 27 years of experience in the technology industry, including professional stints with GE and Hewlett Packard, he transitioned into writing during a career sabbatical.