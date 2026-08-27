From Tezpur to Vienna: The Young Entrepreneur Taking Assam to the G20

For Tushar Tayal, a visa has never been just a stamp on a passport. Behind every application, he sees a person, a purpose and a journey waiting to begin. It could be a student dreaming of studying abroad, a family planning their first international trip, an entrepreneur entering a new market or a professional travelling for an opportunity. Each journey begins with a reason, and understanding that reason has shaped Tushar’s approach to entrepreneurship.

At just 25, the Assam-based entrepreneur and founder of Travelidea is now preparing to take that journey a step further as part of the Indian delegation to the G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance (G20 YEA) Summit 2026 in Vienna, Austria. The international summit will bring together young entrepreneurs from across the G20 ecosystem to exchange ideas, build networks, explore collaborations and discuss the role of entrepreneurship in a rapidly changing global economy.

For Tushar, however, Vienna is not simply another international destination. It represents the next chapter of a journey that began in Tezpur, Assam, and has gradually expanded into international travel, business, leadership and global entrepreneurship.

Beyond Travel: Building a Global Mobility Vision

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Travelidea began with travel and visa-related services, but Tushar’s ambition goes beyond flights, itineraries and hotel bookings. He sees the future of the industry in global mobility—helping people and businesses access countries, opportunities and international connections.

“Every visa application has a story behind it,” Tushar says. That belief has influenced the way he looks at the travel business. A visa application may represent a student preparing for an international education. It may represent an entrepreneur exploring a new market. It could be a professional travelling for a business opportunity or a family experiencing international travel for the first time.

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In each case, the paperwork is only one part of a much larger journey. Tushar believes businesses operating in the travel ecosystem can play a role in helping people navigate that journey more confidently.

As international education, business travel, tourism and cross-border entrepreneurship continue to grow, he sees an opportunity for Travelidea to become part of a wider global mobility ecosystem.

An International Outlook Rooted in Assam

Tushar’s global outlook has been shaped partly by his own experiences. Born and raised in Assam, he studied at the SP Jain School of Global Management, gaining exposure to international academic and business environments. His experiences in Singapore, Dubai and Sydney introduced him to different cultures, markets and ways of thinking.

Living in different countries can change the way an entrepreneur sees the world. Borders that appear fixed on a map can look very different when viewed through the lens of education, business, technology and human ambition. For Tushar, international exposure did not mean distancing himself from Assam. Instead, it gave him a broader perspective on what could be built from home.

After experiencing different international environments, he returned to India to continue building his entrepreneurial journey. That decision is an important part of his story because it reflects a growing generation of Indian entrepreneurs who see international exposure not only as a reason to go abroad, but also as an opportunity to bring knowledge, networks and ideas back home.

From Tezpur to the Global Stage

Tezpur is far removed from the traditional centres of India's startup ecosystem. Yet Tushar’s journey demonstrates that entrepreneurial ambition is not necessarily determined by geography.

Today, young entrepreneurs from smaller cities and regional markets are increasingly building businesses, connecting with international networks and participating in global forums. Tushar’s journey from Tezpur to Vienna represents that changing entrepreneurial landscape.

His participation in the G20 YEA Summit 2026 gives him that opportunity to bring a perspective shaped by both his international experiences and his roots in Northeast India. For him, Assam is not simply where his journey started. It is part of the perspective he carries with him.

The Northeast as a Gateway to Asia

Tushar believes the Northeast should be viewed not only in relation to India's major metropolitan centres, but also in terms of its geographical connection to Asia. The region's location gives it a unique relationship with neighbouring countries and Southeast Asian markets.

That geographical position can create opportunities in areas such as tourism, education, trade, logistics, entrepreneurship and cross-border business. For young entrepreneurs, this presents an opportunity to think differently about the region.

Instead of asking how far Assam is from major Indian business hubs, the question could be how effectively Assam can connect with neighbouring economies and international markets. This perspective is particularly relevant to Tushar’s work in international travel and mobility.

His vision is to help create more connections between people, businesses and countries while also demonstrating that a global outlook can emerge from a regional ecosystem.

Leadership Beyond Business

Tushar’s entrepreneurial journey has also been accompanied by a growing leadership role outside Travelidea. Through his association with JCI Tezpur Rise East and JCI India, he has taken on responsibilities at the local and national levels while gaining exposure to wider leadership and international forums.

For Tushar, entrepreneurship and leadership are closely connected. Building a company requires decision-making, resilience and the ability to work with people. But building a larger entrepreneurial ecosystem requires something more—collaboration, networking and the willingness to create opportunities for others.

His experience with JCI has given him exposure to young leaders from different backgrounds and strengthened his understanding of the value of networks. Those relationships can become particularly important when an entrepreneur begins looking beyond a local market.

Why the G20 YEA Summit Matters

The G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance provides a platform for young entrepreneurs from G20 economies to engage with one another and discuss issues affecting businesses and the global economy. For Tushar, being selected as part of the Indian delegation to the G20 YEA Summit 2026 in Vienna is a significant milestone.

It places his entrepreneurial journey within a much larger international conversation. The summit can provide opportunities to meet entrepreneurs from different countries, understand new business perspectives, exchange ideas and explore potential collaborations.

Bringing Global Ideas Back Home

For Tushar, international exposure has always had a two-way purpose. He wants Indians to have greater access to international opportunities, but he also wants international travellers, entrepreneurs and organisations to discover what India has to offer.

This creates a two-way vision of global mobility. An Indian student travelling abroad carries knowledge and ambition with them. An entrepreneur entering an international market carries an Indian business story with them. At the same time, an international visitor coming to India brings new ideas, relationships and opportunities.

In this sense, global mobility can become a bridge connecting people and economies. Tushar believes Travelidea can contribute to that bridge by helping people navigate international movement while making cross-border experiences more accessible.

Why the Journey Matters for Assam

Tushar’s participation in the G20 YEA Summit also carries a broader significance for Assam. The state has a growing community of entrepreneurs, professionals and young leaders who are increasingly engaging with opportunities beyond traditional regional markets.

An entrepreneur from Tezpur participating in an international forum in Vienna adds another example to that emerging story. It shows that entrepreneurs from Northeast India can build businesses locally while developing international ambitions.

“Human Ambition Is Naturally Global”

Tushar’s philosophy can be summed up in one belief:

“Human ambition is naturally global. Ideas don’t recognise borders. Neither does talent.”

That belief explains why his entrepreneurial vision extends beyond conventional travel services. People increasingly want to learn, work, build businesses, invest, collaborate and explore opportunities across borders.

Technology has made communication easier, while international networks have made collaboration more accessible. The challenge is often not whether people have ambition, but whether they can navigate the systems, relationships and practical realities involved in turning that ambition into action. This is where Tushar sees the larger role of global mobility.

Vienna as a Beginning, Not an Endpoint

For Tushar, the G20 YEA Summit 2026 may be an important milestone, but it is not the destination. Vienna could become a starting point for new conversations, partnerships and ideas.

The summit itself may last only a few days, but the relationships developed there could continue for years. For an entrepreneur working in international travel and global mobility, those relationships can be particularly valuable.

They can create new perspectives on international markets, introduce new business possibilities and potentially connect Travelidea with entrepreneurs and organisations operating in different parts of the world. But beyond business, the experience could also help Tushar bring new ideas back to Assam. That two-way movement—taking Assam to the world and bringing global ideas back to Assam—is central to the larger story.

A New Generation of Entrepreneurs from Northeast India

Tushar’s journey also reflects a wider shift in India's entrepreneurial landscape. For years, conversations around startups and entrepreneurship were heavily concentrated around a handful of metropolitan cities.

Entrepreneurs from smaller cities are increasingly using technology, education, professional networks and international exposure to build businesses with wider ambitions. With its distinct cultural identity, geographical location and proximity to Southeast Asia, the region has the potential to develop stronger connections with international markets.

Young entrepreneurs like Tushar can contribute to that process by demonstrating what is possible when local roots are combined with a global outlook.

What Comes After Vienna?

The most important part of Tushar’s G20 YEA journey may begin after he returns from Vienna. International platforms can open doors, but the real impact comes from what entrepreneurs do with those opportunities.

For Tushar, the next phase could involve strengthening international partnerships, exploring new markets, developing Travelidea’s global mobility vision and creating more connections between India and the international business community.

The conversations he has in Vienna could potentially influence the way he thinks about Travelidea and the future of international mobility. More importantly, they could reinforce his belief that entrepreneurship is not simply about building a successful company.

● It can also be about building bridges.

● Bridges between people.

● Bridges between markets.

● Bridges between countries.

● And bridges between a regional ecosystem and the global economy.

From Tezpur to Vienna

Tushar Tayal’s journey is ultimately a story about perspective. It is about starting in Tezpur, Assam, while thinking beyond geographical boundaries, gaining international exposure without losing connection to home, about building a business in international travel and visa services while imagining a much larger role for global mobility, and it is about taking the experiences gathered along the way to an international platform such as the G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance Summit 2026 in Vienna.

At 25, Tushar is still at the beginning of his entrepreneurial journey.He wants Travelidea to participate in a world where movement is increasingly connected to opportunity, where businesses can operate across borders and where entrepreneurs from places like Assam can contribute to global conversations. For him, global entrepreneurship does not mean leaving one’s roots behind. It means carrying those roots to places where new possibilities can begin.