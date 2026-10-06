From Village Grounds To National Arenas: Badnu’s Young Daughters Make Their Mark In Cricket Backed By Avaada Foundation

Bikaner: At a time when Indian women’s cricket is inspiring millions, a group of talented girls from Badnu, a small village in Rajasthan, is scripting its own story of courage, determination and achievement. Overcoming social and financial barriers, these young athletes have represented Rajasthan at national-level tournaments, won medals and earned opportunities on prestigious sporting platforms.

This extraordinary feat has been made possible by Avaada Foundation, the social impact arm of Avaada Group, which has been supporting the Rajasthan State-Level Under-17 and Under-19 Girls’ Cricket Teams from Badnu for two years and has renewed its partnership for the third consecutive year. Beyond sponsorship, the initiative reflects a sustained commitment to nurturing rural sporting talent and enabling girls to pursue their sporting and educational aspirations.

Capturing their inspiring journey, Avaada has launched “Badnu Ke Champions: Ghoonghat Se Helmet Tak,” a campaign celebrating the transformation of young girls who are challenging social conventions and redefining possibilities through sport. The journey from the ghoonghat to the cricket helmet is more than a change in appearance; it symbolises a shift in mindset, growing confidence and the freedom to pursue ambitions. The campaign highlights how grassroots sporting initiatives can empower rural girls to dream beyond traditional boundaries.

The Foundation covers key expenses, including travel, accommodation, food and nutrition, sports kits, shoes, cricket equipment, tournament fees and practice facilities. It also supports players with logistics, study materials and educational expenses, ensuring that financial constraints do not impede their progress.

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The initiative has already yielded remarkable results. Seven girls from Badnu played a pivotal role in helping the Bikaner team win the district-level tournament and the 69th Rajasthan State-Level Cricket Tournament, securing the Rajasthan state championship title.

Among them, Kanchan went on to represent Rajasthan at the National Championship in Rohtak, Haryana, where her contribution helped the team secure a Silver Medal.

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The Under-19 team has also delivered an impressive performance. Six players from Badnu were instrumental in the team's success at the state-level tournament in Balotra, Barmer, where it finished as runner-up and qualified for the National Championship in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh.

Sarita emerged as the tournament’s Best Bowler for her outstanding performance. She subsequently represented Rajasthan at the national level. Adding to the team's achievements, Sangeeta won a Bronze Medal and Kanchan secured a Silver Medal at the national level.

In another significant milestone, five young cricketers from Badnu were selected to participate in trials for the opportunity to serve as net bowlers for the Delhi Capitals Women’s Premier League team. This opportunity marked an important step in their sporting journeys, taking them from their village and school grounds to a professional cricket platform and giving them valuable exposure to a higher level of sport.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr Vineet Mittal, Chairman, Avaada Group, said, “At Avaada, we believe that sport can be a powerful catalyst for inclusion, confidence and social change, particularly for young girls in rural communities. The journey of Badnu’s daughters is a powerful reflection of what becomes possible when talent is given the right platform, encouragement and opportunity. Our vision is to help create an environment where girls are free to dream, compete and aspire without the barriers of circumstance defining their potential. Supporting women in sport, therefore, is not just about creating champions; it is about nurturing confidence, leadership and a generation of young women who believe they can shape their own future.”

Ritu Patwari, Director and CSR Head, Avaada Foundation, said, “My association with the girls of Badnu has been deeply personal. Having seen their journey closely at the grassroots, I have witnessed not only their talent on the cricket field, but also the determination, confidence and courage with which they have overcome social and financial barriers. At Avaada Foundation, we believe that when a young girl is given the opportunity to pursue her passion, the impact extends far beyond sport. Our endeavour has been to stand beside these girls through their journey, encourage their ambitions and help create the environment they need to grow. Seeing the daughters of Badnu progress from village grounds to state and national platforms is immensely fulfilling, and I hope their journey inspires many more girls across rural India to dream without limits.”

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