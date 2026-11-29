Looking for a working Funding Pips coupon code? According to PickMyFirm, the Funding Pips coupon code is GET20. You enter it at checkout before you pay for a challenge, and the order summary shows your discounted price before anything is charged.

This guide covers how to apply the Funding Pips discount code, what each Funding Pips challenge costs before the code, the Funding Pips rules you should know first, and what to do if the code doesn't go through.

Funding Pips Coupon Code Today: GET20

Funding Pips coupon code Details Funding Pips coupon code today GET20 Funding Pips discount code / promo code GET20 (the same code) Discount Shown in the order summary at checkout before you pay Plans to use it on 2 Step Pro, 2 Step Standard, 2 Step Flex, 1 Step Flex or Zero; the checkout shows whether it applies

The latest Funding Pips coupon code today is GET20. It's the code to use for 2026 orders until a newer one is listed. Codes shared on forums and social media change often, so check the final price at checkout before you pay.

What Is the Fundingpips Coupon Code?

GET20 is the Fundingpips coupon code. Funding Pips, written FundingPips by the firm itself, is a Dubai-based forex prop firm founded in 2022. It sells evaluation challenges: you pay a one-time fee, trade a simulated account under set rules, and once you pass you can earn rewards from a funded account. A Funding Pips discount code lowers that one-time fee, which is the only money you put in.

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How to Use the Funding Pips Discount Code GET20

Go to the official Funding Pips website at fundingpips.com. Choose your challenge model and account size. Pick any options the model offers, such as the daily loss setting or the reward schedule. On the checkout page, find the coupon or promo code field. Type GET20 in capital letters, with no spaces, and click apply. Check the order summary. The discount should appear before you enter payment details.

If the total doesn't change, see the troubleshooting section below before you pay.

Funding Pips coupon code for existing users and second purchases

Already have an account? Enter GET20 on your next order the same way. The checkout shows whether the code applies to a second purchase before you pay.

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Funding Pips coupon code in India

Traders in India can sign up: Funding Pips restricts only residents of the UAE, Iran and Vietnam. Prices are in US dollars, and GET20 goes in the same box at checkout.

Funding Pips referral code or promo code?

Some traders search for a Funding Pips referral code or promo code. At checkout you only need the coupon or promo code box: enter GET20 there.

Funding Pips Black Friday 2026 Deal

Black Friday 2026 falls on 27 November. Many prop firms run promotions around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but PickMyFirm doesn't list a Funding Pips Black Friday sale yet

If Funding Pips announces one, you'll get the update on PickMyFirm's FundingPips coupon page, with the discount, the dates and whether GET20 still applies. Until then, GET20 is the code to use.

Funding Pips Account Price Before the Coupon Code

These are Funding Pips' list prices, taken from its own website on 28 October 2026, before any coupon. Prices can change, so the checkout is always the final word.

Account size 2 Step Pro 2 Step Flex 2 Step Standard 1 Step Flex Zero (instant) $5,000 $29 $35 $39 $74 $60 $10,000 $55 $64 $72 $111 $88 $25,000 $145 $175 $195 $255 $188 $50,000 $249 $299 $349 $353 $244 $100,000 $466 $555 $652 $666 $444

The cheapest Funding Pips 5K account price is $29, on 2 Step Pro. A 10K account starts at $55, a 25K at $145, a 50K at $244 and a 100K at $444 (the last two on the Zero instant account). Zero also comes in a $200,000 size at $888. The 2 Step Standard prices are with the 5% daily loss option; a 3% option also exists.

Which Funding Pips Challenge Should You Use GET20 On?

2 Step Pro is the cheapest way in. It has 6% profit targets in both phases, a 3% daily loss limit, a 6% maximum loss and no minimum trading days. The tight limits suit careful traders.

2 Step Standard gives you the most room: 8% and 5% targets, a 5% daily loss limit and a 10% maximum loss, with at least 3 trading days. It's the only Funding Pips model that refunds your fee, paid with your fourth reward.

2 Step Flex has higher targets (10% and 8%) but a wider 12% maximum loss and a 4% daily limit.

1 Step Flex is a single phase with a 12% target, a 3% daily loss limit and a 12% maximum loss.

Funding Pips Zero skips the evaluation, so you trade a funded account straight away. The Funding Pips Zero account rules are stricter: a trailing 5% maximum loss, a 3% daily limit, a 1% cap on open risk and 7 profitable days in each 30-day period.

If the code takes a percentage off, it saves the most in dollars on the larger accounts.

Funding Pips Rules to Know Before You Buy

A discount only helps if the Funding Pips rules fit how you trade. These are the points that catch people out:

Drawdown: every model except Zero uses a static drawdown, so your loss limit doesn't move up as your balance grows.

News trading: restricted on funded (master) accounts, where profit made around news releases is deducted.

Overnight and weekend holding: not allowed on master accounts unless you buy the Swing add-on.

Hedging: not allowed.

Expert advisors and copy trading: allowed.

Platforms: MT5, cTrader and Match-Trader, with leverage up to 1:100.

Restricted countries: residents of the UAE, Iran and Vietnam can't sign up.

Funding Pips Review: Is It Real or Fake?

Funding Pips is a real, operating prop firm. PickMyFirm scores it 3.9 out of 5, sixth of the 39 forex prop firms it ranks, and picks it as its featured forex firm. The strongest part is payouts: rewards can be on demand with a split of up to 100%, paid by card, crypto, Rise or bank transfer, usually within 1 to 3 working days.

On Trustpilot, Funding Pips had a 4.5 rating from more than 71,000 reviews when PickMyFirm checked on 28 October 2026. In late October 2026, some one-star reviews described payouts denied after account closures, often linked to device or identity checks. The Funding Pips help center says rewards can be denied for rule breaches, so read the trading conduct rules before your first trade.

Funding Pips Coupon Code Not Working? Try This

Check the spelling. Enter GET20 in capitals, with no spaces before or after.

Look for a sale. If Funding Pips is running a site-wide promotion, the checkout may apply only one discount, usually the bigger one.

Try another plan. Some models or sale periods can exclude codes, and the checkout will say so.

Apply it before paying. Codes can't be added after the order is complete.

Funding Pips Coupon Code FAQ

Is GET20 a real Funding Pips coupon code?

Yes. PickMyFirm lists GET20 as its Funding Pips coupon code, updated on 18 November 2026. The checkout shows whether it applies to your plan and the exact saving before you pay.

Does the Funding Pips promo code work on every challenge?

Enter it on the plan you want and check the order summary. Some plans or promotional periods can exclude codes.

Is there a Funding Pips 50% off coupon code?

PickMyFirm doesn't list a 50% off Funding Pips code. GET20 is the current Funding Pips discount code, and the checkout shows your exact saving before you pay.

Can I combine GET20 with another Funding Pips discount?

Usually not. Checkouts normally accept one code at a time, so compare GET20 with any sale price and use whichever is lower.

Does Funding Pips refund the challenge fee?

Only on the 2 Step Standard model, where the fee comes back with your fourth reward.

What is the cheapest Funding Pips challenge?

The 2 Step Pro at $5,000, listed at $29 before the coupon.

Is there a Funding Pips Black Friday sale?