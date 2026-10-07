Galgotias University Earns Platinum Subject Rating in Education from QS I-GAUGE

Greater Noida: Galgotias University has earned the Platinum Subject Rating in Education from QS I-GAUGE, marking a significant recognition of its academic quality in the discipline. The achievement adds to the University’s growing national and international profile and reinforces its commitment to quality education, institutional development and continuous improvement.

QS I-GAUGE is an India-focused education rating system that assesses institutions and individual subjects against defined quality benchmarks. The Platinum Subject Rating follows an independent assessment of Galgotias University against the performance indicators prescribed under the subject rating methodology, providing an external benchmark of its performance in Education.

The recognition holds particular significance given the role of Education in preparing educators and shaping the quality of learning across society. For Galgotias University, it marks an important milestone in its efforts to strengthen academic standards and support the development of the discipline.

Dr Dhruv Galgotia, Chief Executive Officer, Galgotias University, said: “We have set high expectations for the quality of education at Galgotias University, and independent assessment helps us examine our progress. The Platinum Subject Rating in Education is a significant recognition of that work. Our focus now is on sustaining those standards and translating further improvement into tangible benefits for students.”

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The subject rating complements Galgotias University’s performance in the QS World University Rankings 2027, where the University is placed in the 1201-1400 global band, ranked 46th in India, among the Top 16 private universities in India, and third among private universities in Uttar Pradesh.

The University has also advanced in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027, moving into the 1001-1200 global band from the 1201-1500 band in the previous edition. It has climbed 24 places to rank 41st among all universities in India, compared with 65th previously, and risen to 20th among private universities and institutions in India, up from 27th.

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Together, these achievements bring visibility to the University’s performance at both subject and institutional levels. The Platinum distinction offers focused recognition in Education, while the QS and Times Higher Education rankings place the University within a broader international higher education context.

Each assessment applies its own methodology. The subject rating evaluates performance against defined benchmarks in a particular discipline, while the world university rankings compare institutions across their respective assessment frameworks. These results provide reference points for the University as it reviews its progress and identifies priorities for further development.

For Galgotias University, the latest recognition represents both an academic achievement and a responsibility to build on that progress. Its continuing focus remains on strengthening educational quality, supporting its academic community and translating institutional development into a better learning experience for students.

About Galgotias University

Galgotias University is one of India's leading multidisciplinary universities recognised for academic excellence, research, innovation, global collaborations, and industry aligned education. With a vibrant student community of over 50,000 learners and a global alumni network of more than 100,000 graduates, the University has built a rapidly growing ecosystem focused on technology, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary learning, and real-world impact.

In the QS World University Rankings 2027 by Quacquarelli Symonds, Galgotias University was placed in the 1201-1400 global band and ranked 16th among private universities and 46th among all universities in India. In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027, the University was placed in the 1001-1200 global band and ranked 20th among private universities and 41st among all universities in India. The University is also accredited with NAAC A+, one of India's highest institutional quality ratings.