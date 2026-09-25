Galgotias University Expands International Academic Ties through LOI with Thailand’s Krirk University

Greater Noida: Galgotias University has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Krirk University, Thailand, to explore collaboration in education, research, student mobility, and faculty development. The engagement builds on the University’s international academic relationships across Japan, Vietnam, France, and the United Kingdom.

Prof. Dr. Jaran Maluleem, Vice President for International Affairs, Krirk University, signed the LOI on behalf of the Bangkok-based institution.

The two universities intend to explore joint and collaborative academic programmes, curriculum development, and knowledge exchange. Proposed research cooperation includes joint initiatives, collaborative publications, and access to shared research facilities. Student exchange, credit transfer, faculty training, entrepreneurship, and women’s leadership development are also identified as potential areas of collaboration.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University said, “Our engagement with Krirk University strengthens our connections with Thailand and builds on the academic relationships we are developing across Japan, Vietnam, France, and the United Kingdom. We want these relationships to translate into wider access to global classrooms, shared research, and experiences that prepare our students to contribute confidently across cultures.”

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The Thailand engagement follows significant developments in Galgotias University’s ties with Japan. The University recently hosted a 200-member delegation from Yamanashi Prefecture, led by Governor Kotaro Nagasaki. The visit included an MoU with the Yamanashi Prefectural Government and an LOI with the University of Yamanashi, establishing a foundation for cooperation in talent mobility and clean-energy research. Discussions explored green hydrogen, student and researcher exchanges, healthcare education, and workforce development.

In Vietnam, Galgotias University has strengthened its engagement with UEF (Ho Chi Minh City University of Economics and Finance) and HUTECH (Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology). Engagement with UEF has highlighted shared interests in innovation, applied research, and faculty development, while the MoU with HUTECH provides a foundation for student and faculty exchange, joint research, and stronger industry connections.

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In France, the University’s engagement with YNOV Campus supports international study opportunities through Indo–French dual-campus master’s programmes in Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, and Computer Science. These programmes are structured around one year at Galgotias University in India and one year at YNOV Campus in France, connecting specialised technical education with international academic experience.

The University’s international engagement also extends to Girton College, a constituent college of the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom. Under an MoU between Galgotias University and Girton College, 16 Galgotias students were selected for a two-week summer programme focused on Artificial Intelligence and Entrepreneurship in 2026, with their participation fully sponsored by Galgotias University. The initiative demonstrates how institutional relationships can translate into supported international learning opportunities for students.

Together, these engagements connect student mobility, faculty development, applied research, and specialised study across different academic environments. The LOI with Krirk University extends this engagement in Southeast Asia and creates a basis for the two institutions to identify shared priorities and develop mutually agreed activities.

About Galgotias University

Galgotias University is one of India’s leading multidisciplinary universities recognised for academic excellence, research, innovation, global collaborations, and industry aligned education. With a vibrant student community of over 50,000 learners and a global alumni network of more than 100,000 graduates, the University has built a rapidly growing ecosystem focused on technology, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary learning, and real-world impact.

In the QS World University Rankings 2027 by Quacquarelli Symonds, Galgotias University was placed in the 1201-1400 global band and ranked 16th among private universities and 46th among all universities in India. In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, the University was placed in the 1201-1500 global band and ranked 27th among private universities and 65th among all universities in India. The University is also accredited with NAAC A+, one of India’s highest institutional quality ratings.