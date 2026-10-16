Galgotias University Honoured for Industry-Aligned Curriculum and Employability at 36th Elets World Education Summit

Galgotias University Honoured for Excellence in Industry-Aligned Curriculum and Employability at 36th Elets World Education Summit

New Delhi: Galgotias University has been honoured with the “Excellence in Industry-Aligned Curriculum and Employability” award at the 36th Elets World Education Summit 2026. The award adds to the University’s recent recognition for connecting academic learning with industry needs, career readiness and entrepreneurship.

The award was presented by Dr. Rabindra Narayan Behera, Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Member of the IIT Council, Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, and Member of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Steel, Government of India.

The event was attended by senior thought leaders, policymakers and academicians, including Dr. Rabindra Narayan Behera; Deepak Bagla, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog; Prof. Pankaj Arora, Chairperson, National Council for Teacher Education; and Prof. Bharat Bhasker, Director, IIM Ahmedabad. The gathering provided a distinguished platform for discussions on educational innovation, curriculum relevance and the capabilities graduates need to succeed in a changing economy.

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The honour comes shortly after Galgotias University received the “Excellence in Industry-Aligned Curriculum & Student Entrepreneurship Ecosystem” award at the Times Now Education Summit 2026, National Edition, in New Delhi. That award was presented by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Hon’ble Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India. Together, the two recognitions bring attention to the University’s work across industry-integrated education, employability and student enterprise.

Galgotias University’s approach brings industry expertise into curriculum design and delivery through collaborations with organisations including Accenture LearnVantage, IBM, L&T EduTech, Tata Technologies, Microsoft and byteXL. Its Centres of Excellence and advanced laboratories provide opportunities for students to apply their learning to practical problems, while incubation and mentorship support help aspiring entrepreneurs develop their ideas into ventures.

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Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, said: “Our responsibility is to ensure that students graduate with the knowledge, practical capability and confidence to contribute in a rapidly changing world. Industry alignment must be built into the learning experience, from curriculum design to the problems students solve. These successive recognitions encourage us to deepen that work and create more opportunities for our students to build meaningful careers, develop new ideas and become entrepreneurs. This honour belongs to our faculty, students and industry partners, whose collective effort makes that vision possible.”